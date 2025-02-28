Colin Cowherd Asks the 49ers to Proceed With Caution as Brock Purdy’s Massive Payday Nears

Brock Purdy’s rise from Mr. Irrelevant to leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl is one of the greatest NFL underdog stories in recent memory. But now, the fairy tale phase is over—it’s time for the team to make a business decision, says Colin Cowherd.

Advertisement

Purdy’s performance last season was far from elite, and while injuries around him offer some justification, the 49ers must remain objective when considering his contract extension. According to Colin Cowherd, San Francisco needs to be careful not to mistake a great story for a great player when deciding the QB’s future.

In Cowherd’s eyes, Purdy doesn’t deserve a contract that rivals the likes of Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and other top-paid QBs (over $50 million a year) for a simple reason—his record against playoff teams last season. The 49ers QB went 1-6 against the NFL’s elite rosters while throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9) in those matchups.

For Cowherd, these stats reflect the true abilities of former Mr. Irrelevant, as he put up these numbers without Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk by his side.

“Last year, when Christian McCaffrey got dinged up, Brandon Aiyuk was out, and Trent Williams was hurt, suddenly, Purdy had 12 interceptions—4th most in the league. Against playoff teams, he went 1-6, throwing nine touchdowns and ten interceptions while averaging just 18.9 points per game. That was a real year for Brock Purdy—he didn’t have all his weapons, but he still had some,” said the analyst.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Herd (@theherd)

While Cowherd took a heavily critical approach to assessing Purdy’s situation, former NFL WR Keyshawn Johnson addressed it with nuance.

Keyshawn Johnson: It’s all about the Guaranteed Money

For Keyshawn Johnson, the structure of Brock Purdy’s new contract matters most. As the ex-wide receiver noted, from Jimmy Garoppolo to Matt Ryan, several NFL QBs have seen their play improve under Kyle Shanahan.

Johnson urged the 49ers to structure Purdy’s contract in a way that rewards him for his impact. In simple terms, he wants the team to offer a deal with heavier incentives rather than one dominated by guaranteed money—ensuring the quarterback earns his payday.

“They should pay him his value… Now you’re talking about $50 million per year on average, but I don’t really care about that. What I care about is the guaranteed money. Look at these other quarterbacks—Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa,” Johnson said.

“How much guaranteed money are we talking about? On a five-year deal, what’s the guaranteed portion over the first three years? That’s what I’m thinking about as a player and as a front office executive,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speak | FS1 (@speakonfs1)

The San Francisco 49ers are at a critical juncture in their rebuild. After reaching the Super Bowl in 2023 but falling short last season, they must make strategic decisions that account for every factor—from player satisfaction to cap space to future signings.

One thing is certain: whatever they decide regarding Purdy will shape the franchise for years to come.