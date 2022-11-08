Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Takes a Sly Dig At ‘Resistant’ Russell Wilson While Praising Geno Smith

Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks took a major call ahead of the 2022 season. They let their start quarterback Russell Wilson go to the Denver Broncos. Many thought that this move might really push the Seahawks down as Wilson was a massive part of the franchise for a decade and he even guided them to a Super Bowl title.

Moreover, Denver fans were really excited to see Wilson leading their team. However, what transpired during the season was exactly opposite to what many had anticipated.

While Russell Wilson has been trolled brutally for delivering poor performances throughout the season, the Seahawks, even without Wilson, are looking all set to make the playoffs.

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

Russell Wilson Trade Is Proving To Be a Masterstroke For Seahawks

The Seahawks have won 6 out of their 9 games thus far, whereas Wilson’s Broncos have won just 3 out of their 8. The tables have turned as the same Seahawks unit which was unsure about who will be their starting QB ahead of the season, now has a consistently performing Geno Smith who is legitimately being recognized as an MVP contender.

Recently, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked about the reason behind the offense’s incredible run to which he gave a cheeky reply which many are suggesting was a dig at Russell Wilson.

“Geno’s going off the wristband, which is a big help. It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up…We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do it before,” Pete claimed.

Through the ‘resistance’ comment, Carroll was probably referring to Wilson’s denial to go off the wristband and with Geno doing it now, he reckons that is the main reason behind team’s good run.

One has to admit that the Russell Wilson trade, which looked like a sure shot win for the Broncos, is actually proving to be a massive victory for the Seahawks instead.

After a close win against the Jaguars, the Broncos are now set to face the Tennessee Titans coming week. Whereas the Seahawks will take on Brady’s Buccaneers coming Sunday.

Also Read: Most QB Rushing Yards In A Game : Is Justin Fields TD Run Against Dolphins the Longest by an NFL Quarterback?