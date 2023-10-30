“I’m Tougher On My Kids Than Anybody”: Deion Sanders Revealed How He Fights Nepotism Despite Sons Shedeur and Shilo Being On His Team

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has often been questioned on his decisions after his sons Shedeur and Shilo took a major role in his team in Colorado. However, he revealed that he is someone who never lets his kids have it easy and that he takes certain measures to fight against the notion of nepotism.

In his appearance at ‘The Pivot Podcast‘, Coach Prime was discussing with NFL veteran Channing Crowder about how he fights nepotism in his locker room when his sons hold prime positions in the team. Deion Sanders mentioned that he never makes things easy for his sons.

Deion Sanders is Preparing His Children for Life

In a candid conversation on ‘The Pivot Podcast’, Deion Sanders addressed the challenge of nepotism, particularly in the context of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, being part of his football team. Coach Prime was asked,

“How do you fight Nepotism? Because people say, Shedeur this, because his daddy doing it. because his dad is the coach.” Coach Prime responded – “They better watch the film”.

He then continued,

“I’m tougher on my kids than anybody. I had a rule you, probably seen it on video – That if you’re late, you ain’t playing. Now you got to understand if my meeting started at seven o’clock, they better have butts and seats by 6:45. I’m probably gonna start by 6:53, 6:55. Because I’m trying to prepare them for life. I’m not trying to prepare them for this I’m trying to prepare them for life.” “My son came after the break that we left getting back ready to play the championship game in 6:55. The whole team was seated already in place and he walks in. I said ‘Get out’”.

Shedeur Sanders, the eldest son of Deion Sanders, has demonstrated his leadership qualities on the field. Even after a challenging game against the Oregon Ducks last month, where he didn’t meet the high expectations set for him, Shedeur didn’t blame his team. He displayed composure during the post-game press conference and refused to point fingers. Instead, Shedeur took on the role of a leader, setting an example by shouldering the team’s responsibility and expressing a commitment to improvement. He said,

“We just didn’t execute well. There’s a couple of reads and just can’t continue to take sacks like that. I’ll say that it’s just, I was holding it too long.”

In the next game against the USC Trojans, Shedeur Sanders showed his leadership skills once again. The Colorado Buffaloes found themselves trailing significantly before halftime, but Shedeur led a comeback. Although the Buffaloes fell short in a 48-41 loss, Shedeur’s performance demonstrated his determination and leadership.

This college football season, Shedeur Sanders has truly unlocked his gene potential. He has raked in 2,637 passing yards with a completion percentage of 71.1 and three interceptions. He has three touchdowns to his name. Given his age and experience, it’s safe to say that ‘up’ is the only way forward for Shedeur Sanders.

Coach Prime Has Faith in His Sons’ Abilities

Coach Prime is always in the spotlight, now more so as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, when Sander decided to introduce his son as the Buffaloes’ new quarterback, the accusation of nepotism arose. In a discussion on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast with friend and fellow Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Deion addressed these claims head-on. He said,

“Ain’t no nepotism, that’s real. Better go get the film and watch. That’s real.”

Sanders vehemently denied any nepotism, asserting that the decision to bring his son, Shedeur, to the team was based on merit. Shedeur’s performance in the 2022 season speaks for itself. He had impressive statistics that reflect his skills. He threw for 3,732 yards, tallying 40 passing touchdowns with just six interceptions.

While questions about nepotism may linger, the statistics show that Shedeur is capable of being in the big leagues. The recent performances of Shedeur Sanders have made it clear that he has earned his place as the starting quarterback, and his achievements should silence any nepotism claims.