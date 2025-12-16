“Micah Parsons is Hurt Because of Bo Nix”: Ryan Clark’s Drops Wild Take on Green Bay LB’s Non-Contact Injury

Ever since he was first traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, Micah Parsons has been the most discussed pass rusher in the NFL. Unfortunately, we’ll never get to know what he could have done for the Packers in the postseason, as the 26-year-old has been sidelined for the rest of the year with an ACL tear.

The non-contact injury occurred while Parsons was running towards the Denver Broncos’ quarterback, Bo Nix. Parsons had beaten his man before attempting to plant his foot in the ground and head towards Nix, but he never made it there, and according to Ryan Clark, that’s enough to claim that “Micah Parsons is hurt because of Bo Nix.”

“The violence in which Micah Parsons had to chase Bo Nix the entire second half was extremely evident,” Clark noted. “You could see that Micah Parsons was the one person that was in pursuit of Bo Nix the entire day, and on the injury, on the play he was hurt, Bo Nix attempted to get outside… You could see Micah redirect in order to keep him in the pocket… It was because of the effort that he needed to give to get to the quarterback.”

Clark did his best to convey his belief that the strain of pursuing Nix was what ultimately did Parsons in, but his clumsy phrasing now has him in hot water with fans throughout the country, who took to social media to call out Clark and his verbiage.

I'm not sure I've ever heard of someone being violently chased before. — Dylan Gwinn 🇻🇦 (@themightygwinn) December 16, 2025

The one-off Pro Bowler has been no stranger to controversy throughout his tenure with ESPN, as this is nowhere near the first time that he has drawn criticisms for offering up a strangely-worded take on national television. Given the reputation that he has developed as a result of this, several fans continue to suggest that they’ll be much happier once the former Steeler is removed from their television screens.

I think i speak for 99% of football fans when I say I cant wait for the day they let Ryan Clark go — DR.Respect (@Dr_Respect77) December 16, 2025

Of course, there are those who spoke out in defense of Clark as well. Several fans explained that it wasn’t hard to see how Clark was simply trying to give Nix his due credit. Could the take have been worded a bit better? Sure, but as long as the underlying message is respectful, it seems as if most folks are willing to forgive the misspeaks.

Stupid comment but it was an obvious back handed complement to Bo Nix being so good on the run for anyone that doesn't watch football and need context. — Anthony Baccari (@BaccariAnthony) December 16, 2025

For better or worse, however, Clark’s ability to generate this kind of discourse online is exactly what makes him a favorite of ESPN’s, so until that chatter is replaced by the chirping of crickets, fans can expect to see him on their game day broadcasts for the foreseeable future.