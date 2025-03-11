Ja’Marr Chase Spent His Day Drifting in Cincinnati Before Posting a Cryptic Message About His Contract Extension

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase may be in the middle of the most important contract negotiation of his life, but that doesn’t mean he’s stressing over it. Instead, he’s making the most of the offseason — drifting cars, hitting casinos, and also posting cryptic messages that, intentional or not, have Bengals fans on edge.

The Bengals have been making waves this offseason for all the wrong reasons. Whether it’s franchise-tagging WR Tee Higgins yet again or shockingly cutting ties with veteran defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Joe Burrow’s team hasn’t given the fanbase much to cheer about so far.

But it can all change if they navigate Ja’Marr Chase’s contract extension well. Naturally, this has led to fans and analysts talking dollars and guarantees, but Chase seems unbothered for now, as we saw him dropping his first-ever YouTube vlog amid all the noise.

Chase wasn’t talking contracts or making speeches about his future in the video either. Instead, it’s a laid-back getaway vlog, showing him cruising around Ohio with his crew before making a pit stop at a casino, where he and his friends are seen taking shots and enjoying the night.

The most striking part of the WR’s vlog came in the final stretch of the video, where he and his friends put the pedal to the metal in a modified car, pulling off some serious drifting stunts. Call it a carefree flex or just his way of celebrating turning 25, but one thing was clear — Chase is moving at his own pace, both on and off the field.

The narrative did, however, completely shift when Chase took to Instagram to post a photo dump of his 25th Birthday celebration. And, the last slide of the carousel contained just five words: “Know Your Worth, Then Add Tax.”

That one sentence alone was enough to leave Bengals fans on edge as multiple possibilities instantly came to mind. Was this a shot at Cincinnati’s notoriously stingy front office? A hint that he won’t settle for anything less than the top dollar? Or just a casual flex to remind everyone who he is? Either way, Chase clearly isn’t about to undersell himself, the majority felt.

But it didn’t stop there. To stir the pot further, the star wideout intriguingly included a photo in his Instagram carousel featuring a signboard with the names New Orleans and New York. Was it just a random snapshot, or was Chase hinting at two potential destinations? While it’s too early to tell whether this was merely an aesthetic choice or a subtle message, fans are already connecting the dots.

That said, it will be interesting to see how the Bengals navigate this contract situation with the 25-year-old. As per preliminary reports, Chase is projected to command over $40 million per year, which effectively cements his place as one of the highest-paid receivers in NFL history, and rightly so.

The LSU alum had 127 receptions, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns last season. He knows exactly what he’s worth. The only question is, will the Bengals pay the price or just what they think he’s owed?