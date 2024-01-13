Brittany Mahomes is Convinced Her Son Bronze is a Cute Little ‘Beaver’ & Has Ample Evidence to Back Her Claim

The Mahomes siblings are tiny nuggets of pure joy. And it’s always a delight when mom Brittany Mahomes gives a glimpse into their shenanigans. In the latest Bronze antics, Brittany is convinced her son is a cute little beaver, and the reason why is equally hilarious and endearing.

Advertisement

In a recent Instagram story, Brittany shared a video that instantly grabbed the attention of her followers. The star of this video? Her son, Bronze, and his crib—but with a twist. The edges of the crib were found to be chewed up, and the little architect behind this was none other than Bronze himself. It appears that Bronze is in the phase of growing his milk teeth, and his crib has become his teething partner.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1745343393113473454?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In a light-hearted moment, Brittany is heard saying, “I think my child is a beaver.” This humorous and adorable claim by Brittany showcases the unexpected and joyful challenges of parenting. Another story features Bronze again, this time caught in the act of nibbling on his crib, confirming Brittany’s playful ‘beaver’ hypothesis. With the simple yet impactful caption “Guilty,” Brittany shares this moment of innocent mischief.

But Brittany’s storytelling did not stop with Bronze. In another story, Brittany took a moment to share a throwback picture of Sterling back when she was one year old. Accompanying the picture, Brittany wrote, “1 year ago. I can’t even believe how fast she grew up.” This statement, filled with nostalgia and wonder, resonates with every parent who feels the swift passage of time. It’s a gentle reminder of the fleeting nature of childhood.

The Challenges and Joys of Motherhood

Reflecting on her journey, Brittany once shared the challenges of being a mom, especially when preparing for significant events like the Super Bowl 2023. “The biggest challenge was packing all their stuff and making sure we had everything we needed for them for a week,” she revealed in an interview with USA Today.

Managing the needs of two young children and ensuring everything is packed and ready is no small feat. Brittany’s reflections on the difference between attending the Super Bowl in 2021, while pregnant with Sterling, and in 2023, with two children in tow, illustrate the evolution of her responsibilities.

Advertisement

From feeding schedules to nap times and adjusting to different environments, her role as a mother is ever-evolving. Yet, despite these challenges, Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, were determined to have Sterling and Bronze be part of these significant family moments.

Patrick Mahomes himself has often spoken about the importance of his family in his life. “This crazy life that we are living means nothing without y’all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day,” he shared during his MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors.