Mic’d Up Referees Caught Discussing How 49ers Have Made a Huge Mistake at the Super Bowl OT

After fighting hard all season to reach the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers found themselves in a tough spot. Despite a two-digit lead in the first half, the Niners secondary could no longer limit the Kansas City side, leading to a last-second field goal for a tie. The NFC champs had luck in their favor and won the toss, but a simple blunder changed the entire outcome of the matchup, and the Chiefs easily defended their title in overtime.

This heartbreaking 22-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs marked the second consecutive Super Bowl defeat against them for the Niners. Many players on the 49ers’ roster were unaware of the updated overtime postseason rule, mistakenly believing that scoring first would secure victory without realizing the Chiefs would also have a chance to score.

During the crucial toss to determine who would possess the ball first in the Super Bowl overtime, 49ers’ LB Fred Warner won the toss and opted to take the ball. As it turns out, Mahomes was told to choose to kick if he had won the toss, which was still served to him on a silver platter, after the NFC Champs chose to take possessions first. Even the referees were overheard discussing the questionable decision, with lead official Bill Vinovich remarking, “You don’t want to give Mahomes the ball back.”

NFL overtime is like a thrilling bonus round in a game. At first, the rules were pretty simple, which said if one team was able to score a touchdown on the opening drive, the game would then be declared over. But the new rule guarantees that both teams will get at least one possession in overtime. It’s similar to the excitement of college football overtime, where each team gets a fair crack at it.

Now, in the 49ers vs. Chiefs game, San Francisco had their first shot. They drove down the field in 13 plays and kicked a field goal from 66 yards, getting three points on the board. Then the Chiefs returned and executed a breathtaking drive and a trick play by their shot-caller for a beautiful 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

If the San Francisco 49ers knew beforehand that three points might not seal the deal, they might have taken a risk and gone for a touchdown instead of settling for the field goal. However, the 49ers couldn’t strategize and make the most of their chances in the heat of the moment and suffered a heartbreaking loss that will be remembered and debated in the coming years.

The Viral Moment That Sealed Patrick Mahomes’ Third Super Bowl Ring

In his seven-year NFL career, there’s not much that could surprise Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. However, when he lost the toss to Fred Warner, he couldn’t have anticipated getting the winning edge despite losing. When Warner called for tails and won the toss, opting for possession of the ball, Mahomes was left stunned.

It wasn’t losing the toss that surprised him, but rather the fact that, despite losing, he ended up with what he wanted. In a viral video, you can clearly see his expression change and the way he looked at the referee. He knew in an instant that now nothing could stand in his way of winning his third Super Bowl ring. NFL fans too noticed Mahomes’ reactions and took to social media to share their opinions.

As the dust settles on the unexpected outcome of the Super Bowl, one thing is for certain: the 49ers won’t be forgetting the overtime rule anytime soon, or perhaps ever — until it changes again. Despite the heartbreak, it was a remarkable journey for 49ers QB Brock Purdy, leading his team to the Super Bowl in just his second season. Moreover, looking ahead, there’s no doubt that the Niners will enter the upcoming season as favorites to clinch the Super Bowl title once again.