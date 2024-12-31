Michael Irvin Argues the NFL MVP Race Has Become Similar to the Heisman Race: “If You Have a Big Game…”

With just one game week left, the MVP race is about to come to a head. Three names stand out over everyone else- Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Saquon Barkley. The Bills QB was the favorite for the award a few weeks ago but that’s not the case anymore.

Michael Irvin believes that an MVP award— much like the Heisman Trophy— will go to the player who had big moments in big games. He said on his YouTube channel:

” I believe late in the season, the MVP between Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Saquon Barkley, the MVP race almost becomes like the Heisman race. It’s like do you have a big game in front of a big crowd and can you show up big to sway public opinion and voters? Because that’s what MVP has gotten now.”

Irvin pointed out that Allen might not even play the last game. So that leaves Lamar who will play against the Browns for the AFC North title while Barkley will play against the Giants.

He stated that if the Cowboys game in which Saquon went over 2000 yards for the season was for the NFC East title, he would have had a lot more eyes on him and that would have been a big moment, which would have made him the front-runner.

Allen is a front-runner for the award but Irvin advocated for Barkley, particularly if he can break the single-season rushing yard record against his former team. Barkley just needs to rush 200 yards in the game against the Giants to break the record previously held by Eric Dickerson.

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy because of his ability to play on both sides of the ball efficiently. He captured the public’s imagination by doing that and provided big moments in a few matches both offensively and defensively. Aston Jeanty, on the other hand, had the numbers and led the FBS as a rusher in every category.

However, Boise State played against weaker teams and Jeanty had big performances in every game. So he never had that iconic moment that Michael Irvin talked about.

In the MVP race, Lamar has the numbers and Barkley is chasing a 40-year old record. Both had their moments but Allen’s moments came against the Chiefs and the Lions and he did all of that with a team that no one thought would make the playoffs. So what are the odds now with only one game left?

MVP Odds going into week 18 of the NFL season

Despite Jackson’s electrifying performances and impressive numbers in recent weeks, Allen remains the frontrunner for the MVP award. Heading into Week 18, Allen leads the race with odds of -320, followed by the two-time MVP Jackson, whose odds range from +225 to +250.

Saquon Barkley, despite surpassing the elusive 2,000-yard rushing mark this season and sitting on the brink of breaking Eric Dickerson’s record, has odds of just +1600. Joe Burrow, who was barely in contention earlier, now also holds +1600 odds after leading the league in passing yards, touchdowns, and attempts—though his Bengals are just 8-8 in the season.

The issue with using stats as the sole metric for MVP voting is that the criteria often seem inconsistent. Last year, Jackson didn’t lead in most statistical categories, except rushing yards for a quarterback, yet the Ravens finished atop the AFC. Conversely, Allen led the league in total touchdowns but also had the most turnovers, and the Bills’ 11-6 record kept him out of serious MVP contention.

This season, the dynamic has shifted. Lamar now has the stats, while Allen boasts the better record. But if stats are the deciding factor, why isn’t Joe Burrow receiving more attention? His league-leading numbers in passing categories make a strong case—if he can lead the Bengals into the playoffs, he deserves serious consideration.

Allen’s case is bolstered by his ability to spread the ball around; he’s thrown touchdown passes to 13 different receivers, with James Cook as his best weapon. Meanwhile, Jackson benefits from an offense that has the league’s best receiver separation and an All-Pro running back in Derrick Henry, who’s closing in on 1,800 rushing yards.

Unfortunately, the MVP has largely become a quarterback’s award, which hurts Barkley’s chances. Even with his historic season, and the possibility of breaking Dickerson’s record, his odds remain long at +1600. If Barkley does make history, he undoubtedly deserves the MVP award.