Michael Irvin Name-Drops Deion Sanders During Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Bout for a Live Recruiting Attempt

The Cowboys are in a pickle, losing games at home and on the road, with the playoffs hope hanging by a thread. Paying the quarterback and wide receiver top dollars clearly didn’t work. Now, fans and analysts want head coach Mike McCarthy out. Interestingly, Deion Sanders’ name as a potential replacement has come up one too many times, with Michael Irvin being the latest to mention it — and that too, on a live broadcast.

During the Netflix broadcast of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, Irvin appeared in an interview with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sitting alongside him. The boxing matchup was taking place at AT&T Stadium, so it was only expected that the billionaire owner would show up. But what wasn’t expected was Irvin casually mentioning Sanders’ name to Jerry as a coaching replacement.

The former wide receiver did it so casually too, first talking about the respect everyone has for Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, then swiftly transitioning to Deion Sanders.

“Everybody loves Mike, but everybody loves and respects Jake also for what he’s done here. To have an ability to not go the normal route and still end up right here. You give him respect. I give him respect like I give my great guy Deion Sanders, who didn’t go the normal route. Who I’m gonna be in Jerry’s ear about later. That’s just something else we’re talking about.”

Jerry, however, quickly interrupted Irvin, and changed the topic to something that didn’t involve his head coach getting sacked. That’s certainly a decision best left off live TV.

Stephen A. Smith has an idea to save the Cowboys, also involves Deion Sanders

Last Monday, Stephen A. took to ‘First Take’ to share his bold—though not-so-excellent—idea to save the Dallas Cowboys. With the Cowboys currently sitting at 3-6 and third in the NFC East, the leading analyst believes their 2024 season is effectively over. But not 2025.

Stephen A. argues that if the Cowboys continue on this trajectory, lose every remaining game, and secure the first overall pick, they could select Shedeur Sanders. And with the star quarterback, Deion should come as a package deal.

“I believe that the Dallas Cowboys should tank the rest of the rest of the season, get the No. 1 overall pick so you can draft Shedeur Sanders, and, by the way, hire Primetime Deion Sanders as your head coach for the Dallas Cowboys.”

But the tricky part? Jerry Jones has time and time again shown faith in his head coach. And while he’s known for changing his mind, let’s not forget that he paid Prescott a four-year, $240 million contract. He certainly wouldn’t want the QB worrying about a rookie potentially replacing him.

A lot could happen, but it doesn’t translate to Deion in Dallas. It could be an interesting collaboration, but the head coach has consistently stated that he is content in Colorado.