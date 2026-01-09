Michael Irvin’s BTA Celebration and Message to Carson Beck Go Viral as Miami Outshine Ole Miss

Miami delivered a thrilling statement on Thursday night, edging Ole Miss 31–27 in the Fiesta Bowl to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Quarterback Carson Beck sealed the victory in dramatic fashion, scrambling for a three-yard touchdown with fewer than 20 seconds remaining. The score capped a resilient performance by the 10th-ranked Hurricanes, who will play for a national title for the first time since their championship-winning season in 2001.

As the final whistle blew at State Farm Stadium, one of Miami’s most iconic figures stole the spotlight.

Michael Irvin, the Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, was on the field moments after the win, overwhelmed with emotion. A video shared by CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello captured Irvin cycling through disbelief, relief, pride, and pure joy as he celebrated Miami’s return to college football’s biggest stage.

Irvin, who helped transform Miami into a national powerhouse after arriving on campus in 1985, knows better than most what moments like this mean. Under head coach Jimmy Johnson, Irvin was a central figure in the Hurricanes’ perfect 1987 season, culminating in a national championship. His title-clinching touchdown against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl remains one of the most defining plays in program history.

That long wait to return to the sport’s ultimate stage made Thursday night even more emotional for the 59-year-old Hall of Famer, who appeared nearly inconsolable as he soaked in the moment.

Irvin’s celebration didn’t stop there.

In a now-viral clip, the three-time Super Bowl champion delivered what he jokingly described as a “belt to ass” moment—unleashing his excitement on an unfortunate water cooler draped in what appeared to be an Ohio State jersey. Irvin also had a message for Beck amid the postgame chaos.

“I’m on your side,” Irvin told the Hurricanes quarterback. “Keep doing what you’ve been doing.”

Miami now has a rare opportunity to win a national championship on its home turf. The Hurricanes will host the winner of Indiana vs. Oregon at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19. The venue, selected back in 2022 as a future national championship site, now sets the stage for a potential storybook ending for a program steeped in history.