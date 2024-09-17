Michael Penix Jr. Sits Behind Kirk Cousins Like Tom Brady Did With Drew Bledsoe: Colin Cowherd

In the 2024 NFL season, rookie QBs are having a tough time getting started. Mistakes in reading plays, leading to turnovers, and the pressure of adjusting to the league level are proving to be challenging for them. However, not every rookie is immediately thrust into the spotlight. Michael Penix Jr., a QB selected by the Falcons, is experiencing a different situation.

He is fit and skilled but still hasn’t had a chance to play due to veteran playmaker Kirk Cousins assuming the starting role. Cousins signed a whopping four-year, $180 million contract with the club, so having him at the helm makes sense. But that’s not all the Falcons are doing.

Addressing the situation on his podcast “The Herd,” leading NFL analyst Colin Cowherd compared the rookie QB’s learning curve to Tom Brady’s early career days. Cowherd pointed out that, like Penix, Brady had to learn while sitting behind veteran Drew Bledsoe in New England.

“When they paid for Kirk Cousins and drafted Michael Penix, I said, ‘You’re telling me that’s a mistake?'” Cowherd continued. With time, the rookie could hone and refine his skills while staying under the 36-year-old QB’s shadow, eventually leading the franchise to great heights.

Cowherd elaborated on this strategy by citing QBs in the NFL who followed a similar trajectory, like Patrick Mahomes, who shadowed Alex Smith. Similarly, Carson Palmer apprenticed under Jon Kitna, and Lamar Jackson observed Joe Flacco before taking over as the starter in Baltimore. And now, these playmakers are dominating the league.

So, for Cowherd, the Falcons are taking a similar route with Penix Jr.

Currently, Cousins is taking on the role of a mentor for the rookie quarterback—teaching him about defenses, mastering an offense, and handling the pressures of the NFL. As noted by Cowherd, Penix’s perseverance in the long term could ultimately lead to a breakthrough similar to that of Brady or Mahomes.

It’s also worth mentioning that Kirk Cousins himself talked about his responsibility as a mentor to Penix Jr. on The Rich Eisen Show last month.

Cousins’ reaction to Falcons drafting Penix Jr.

When the Falcons selected Penix Jr.—a potential successor to Cousins, talks about the 36-year-old’s future with the team quickly surfaced. Addressing this on the Rich Eisen Show, Cousins shared that it did not really worry him since Raheem Morris, the Falcons’ head coach, explained the logic behind picking Penix Jr.

As per Cousins, the rookie was selected to plan for the future ahead because the Falcons might not have high draft picks in the coming NFL seasons.

Thus, Morris’ message to Cousins was clear-cut: “Nothing changes for you. Just go to work and do your job.”

This sense of security from the head coach helped Cousins concentrate on his responsibilities without feeling overshadowed by the draft pick’s presence.

Reflecting on this situation, Cousins compared it to his past when he first joined the Washington Commanders. Although he had high expectations for his role, things turned out differently than he had predicted.

Similarly, Cousins recalled one more chapter during his time at Michigan State as a freshman player — where he and Nick Foles were part of the same recruiting class. Naturally, the competitive vibe was evident from the start.

However, later, Foles made a move to Arizona after his freshman year. On the other hand, Cousins stepped up to lead the Michigan State football team in 2009. This early exposure to competition has made Cousins habituated to thrive in any situation—especially the type he is currently facing in the Falcons.