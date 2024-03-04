Mike Evans Net Worth 2024: As Star WR Signs $52 Million Extension Here’s a Look at His Investments & Endorsements

January 13, 2024: A fifth Pro Bowl appearance and a 10th consecutive season with 1,000 or more receiving yards punctuated Mike Evans 2023 season. With free agency beckoning, Evans could be in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the final time on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. – ZUMAm67_ 0388029014st Copyright: xDouglasxR.xCliffordx

Mike Evans’s free agency saga finally ended as the Buccaneer’s star receiver signed a 2-year, $52 million contract extension with the franchise. Evans was on the verge of leaving the club after a decade in which he won a Super Bowl and had ten consecutive 1000-yard seasons.

Formerly under a 5-year, $82.5 million contract, Evans now stands among the highest-paid wideouts in the league — fourth to be exact. Evans’ previously $25 million worth, most of which he accumulated from his NFL career, got a serious boost after this deal. This marks his third contract with the Bucs, beginning with his initial first-round rookie contract worth $14,631,502 in 2014.

From a challenging childhood in the projects to now securing a prosperous future for his kids, the former Aggies star has made significant strides in a decade. As a Super Bowl winner, his career earnings total $110 million, a result of multiple professional contracts with the franchise, along with various brand deals and endorsements, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Notable companies such as EA, Madden, M&M’s, Pepsi, Tide, Gillette, and Truist contribute to Evans’ endorsement income. The Galveston native is now also a children’s book writer. One of his books, ‘The Middle School Rules of Mike Evans’, is about life lessons and experiences from his own life.

Promising himself to provide a better childhood for his kids, Evans invested $1.2 million in a lavish Tampa home six years ago, in 2018. His humble crib is spread across 4,393 square feet. It has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a guest house, and a pool to fight off that Florida heat. Despite settling his family in Tampa, Evans maintains another residence in Katy, TX, spanning 9,383 square feet.

With his new contract keeping him in Florida for another two seasons, Evans’ net worth is expected to further increase, aligning him with the earnings of other top receivers in the league.

Mike Evans Takes His Net Worth To Higher Levels

Tampa Bay fans can rejoice as their star receiver, Mike Evans, has committed to staying with the team for another two years. Evans and hi Buccaneers, who were in constant negotiations over his asking salary, have agreed on a contract that will make both parties happy. The new 2-year contract, valued at $52 million, will see him earn $26 million annually, with $35 million guaranteed, as per Spotrac.

Despite being a Super Bowl winner who grew up in humble circumstances, Evans places value on money but also understands how to live without it. That’s why he never shies away from giving back to the community. Evans, along with his wife Ashli Dotson, has started the “Mike Evans Family Foundation” — which has taken on various social causes such as providing opportunities to children through scholarships, especially for college students. They also started a “Catch for Kids” campaign, in which, at the end of every league season, they will donate one item for every yard and 13 items for every touchdown to community organizations. He and his wife also work with domestic violence victims by helping their lives get back on track, as outlined on MikeEvansFamilyFoundation.org.

Despite already clinching a championship, Evans maintains a competitive drive and aspires to secure another ring before retirement. He has expressed a desire to play alongside an experienced, elite quarterback and be compensated as an elite receiver.

One of his wishes has already come true, and he hopes the Buccaneers will re-sign Baker Mayfield, who delivered his best season in Tampa. Evans wants to win another Lombardy and in order to do so, the Pewter Pirates will have to invest more in the squad that couldn’t make it past the Divisional Round last season.