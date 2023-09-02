5 Years Ago, $25,000,000 Worth Mike Evans Dropped $1,200,000 on a Lavish Tampa Home

Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs with the ball after a catch during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans, the veteran wide receiver who has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2014, has successfully built a $25,000,000 net worth while playing at the highest level. As one can expect, someone with such a massive net worth is bound to drop the moolah on a not-so-humble abode, which is what he did in 2018.

5 years ago, Evans, who has been with the Bucs for 9 years now, had paid around $1,200,000 for a beautiful Tampa home. While the amount might not seem too high for a player of his stature, the house he bought for a relatively lower price had all the aesthetics someone looks for in a home.

Mike Evans Dropped the Moolah on a Tampa Bay Home Back in 2018

Mike Evans has managed to build up quite a reputation as one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. The 30-year-old has stayed on with the Buccaneers since he was drafted as the seventh overall pick back in 2014. After completing four years with the franchise, Evans finally decided to purchase a $1.2 million lavish house of his own in 2018.

According to Realtor.com, Evans bought the house along with his wife, Ashli Dotson. Although the price tag might feel a bit on the lower side, given Evans’ financial exploits in the NFL, nevertheless, the house comes with plenty of intriguing features of its own. The not so humble abode, located in Tampa, Florida is spread across 4,393 square feet.

Along with its sizable carpet area, the house also features as many as five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The house is located within a gated community with a park and has access to the Bay Lake. It offers several modern features, including a pool and a grill center, things that would cater to the overall needs of Evans’ family.

Additionally, the house boasts a separate guesthouse which contains a richly laden beamed ceiling, fireplace, and French doors. Evans, who hails from Texas, also has another house in Katy which he had purchased back in 2017. The Texas house is much bigger than his Tampa Bay residence. It is built across 2.3-acres of land and can even make some of the rich guys a little envious.

Mike Evans Boasts an Impressive $25 Million Net Worth

Mike Evans is almost nearing a decade in the NFL circuit during which, he has earned quite a lot of money. As of 2023, Evans’ net worth stands at a whopping $25 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. He signed a 5-year contract extension with the Buccaneers back in 2018, a deal that will see him take home $82,500,000, over the course of the contract.

Along with his earnings from the NFL, Evans is a hugely wanted man when it comes to endorsing brands. The 1x Super Bowl winner has a million-dollar exclusive endorsement agreement with Pepsi. He has also endorsed popular brands such as Bodyarmor and Gillette in the past.

Moreover, when it comes to giving back to the community, Evans never shies away from doing the needful. He started the Mike Evans Family Foundation with his wife in 2017, through which, he has helped innumerable victims of domestic violence.