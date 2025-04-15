Mike Florio Urges the NFL to Pay Travis Hunter & Co. for Appearing at the 2025 NFL Draft: “It’s a Freaking Reality Show”

After many weeks and months of mock drafts, predictions, and speculation, the 2025 NFL Draft is now less than 10 days away. This year’s event will take place over three days, from April 24-26, in Green Bay’s Titletown District. Round 1 is set for April 24, with Rounds 2 and 3 following on April 25. The Draft wraps up with Rounds 4 through 7 on April 26.

Advertisement

As always, the first day will draw the lion’s share of attention — and for good reason. Many of the most talked-about prospects will hear their names called by Roger Goodell that day.

The NFL invites many of those top prospects to attend the event and hear the news from Goodell in person, and they recently released a list of 17 elite players who will be in attendance. While Shedeur Sanders isn’t on the list, most of the other top prospects, like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, will be there.

While discussing this list, NFL insider Mike Florio suggested that maybe the league should compensate these young players for their Draft Day appearances. It makes sense, considering they’re the reason everyone is tuning in to watch on NFL Network, ESPN, or even showing up in person in Titletown.

Florio mentioned the idea while talking about Sanders and Travis Hunter’s supposed plan to throw their own draft party and make money that way.

“If there’s a way, if you’re one of the top prospects, [if] you can leverage the night into something that pays you, then do it. Because I don’t think they give these guys a whole lot of compensation to be present. It’s just, we’ll pay your travel expenses, and you can bring X number of family members,” said the PFT journalist.

Florio’s co-host, Chris Simms, pushed back a bit. From his perspective, the players are getting compensated through the face time they receive on TV during the four-hour show. He argued it would be “big for their brand” and who they are, which is fair. However, as Florio pointed out, the pundits and broadcasters — like Rich Eisen — are also getting air time, yet they’re being paid for their time on draft night.

“Hey, hey, hey, so does Rich Eisen and Mike Greenberg? You think they’re not getting paid that night? I mean, I don’t like that. Everybody else is getting paid. Except the guys who are there,” said Florio.

“[But] I do like it. I think it’s perfectly fine. It’s a great honor that they’re supposed to be there. They’re okay, they don’t need to be paid. Free advertisement,” Simms replied, prompting Florio to fire back,

“Yeah, you’re fine with exploiting young men. That’s fine, exploit them. Screw them. You probably don’t want the college football players to be paid either… How about some money? An appearance fee? I’m fueling your freaking reality show. It’s a reality show of nothing and the main talent isn’t paid.”

The full attendee list includes Alabama OL Tyler Booker, QB Jalen Milroe, and LB Jihaad Campbell, LSU OT Will Campbell, Penn State edge Abdul Carter, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Texas WR Matthew Golden, Michigan DT Mason Graham and CB Will Johnson, Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, and Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty.

Also attending are Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, Ohio State OT Josh Simmons, Georgia S Malaki Starks, Texas A&M DL Shemar Stewart, Georgia edge Mykel Williams, and of course, presumptive No. 1 pick, Miami QB Cam Ward.

The NFL just posted record revenue of over $24 billion for the 2024 fiscal year. It should be no skin off their backs to give NFL rookies a little financial boost to kickstart their careers.