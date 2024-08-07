“Me and Jonathan Always Talk About Kids”: Simone Biles Opens Up About Future Family Plans

After securing four medals, three gold and one silver in Paris, Simone Biles is now sharing her thoughts on starting a family with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show, the 11-time Olympic medalist and 30-time World Champion mentioned that she and Jonathan often contemplate the idea of having babies, with Jonathan being the more eager one.

” Jonathan and I always talk about kids, and he would have had them yesterday if he could have,” Simone revealed with a smile.

However, they both have professional milestones they wish to accomplish before foraying into parenthood.

While Simone has achieved a lot of success, Jonathan, who now plays for the Chicago Bears has yet to make an appearance in a Super Bowl despite his vast NFL career with teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Green Bay Packers. So, achieving this goal alongside Simone’s gymnastics career goals might be a priority for the couple.

Simone’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics was her third Olympic Games where she guided the U.S. Team to a gold medal in around team competition. Individually, she clinched gold medals in around and vault events and earned a silver medal in floor routine.

Throughout the 27-year-old Biles’ Olympic journey, Jonathan has consistently shown his support, even going as far as getting permission to take time off from his NFL training camp to be there for her in Paris. Speaking about her husband’s presence, Simone mentioned how Jonathan genuinely enjoyed seeing her perform at the 2024 Olympics and understanding the work she put into her sport.

It’s so heartwarming to see how their relationship has blossomed since their first days when they began dating through a dating app in 2020, a year after Biles broke up with ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.

The wholesome love story of Biles and Owens

The two athletes’ love story began in 2020 when they connected on the dating app, Raya, amid the challenges of COVID-19. Initially, unaware of Biles’ fame, Owens’ genuine interest in her personality is what struck a chord with the safety. Their natural bond quickly turned into romance as they enjoyed time together during the pandemic.

One reason why the now-married couple was attracted to each other is because both of them come from sports backgrounds. Thus, as athletes, they likely realized the common pressures that are attached to their careers and his common ground created a foundation for their romance, characterized by a lot of empathy.

Eventually, Simone and Jonathan went Instagram official with their romance in August 2020. Two years later, in February 2022, Jonathan popped the question, which led to their wedding in April 2023.

Now, their marriage is all about supporting each other, with Jonathan cheering on Simone at the Paris Olympics which she will soon reciprocate by being a presence at his NFL games. And when the stars align, there will be a tiny athletic baby to complete their happy family.