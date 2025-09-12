“I Lost a Couple”: Jayden Daniels Shares Reason for Not Wearing Jewelry Against the Packers

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is named Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game after defeating the Detroit Lions 45-31 in the NFL divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. He is congratulated by rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil, who had two interceptions.

Game day jewelry is “nothing but a confidence booster,” said Justin Jefferson, when asked about his million-dollar chains that have gone viral. Several NFL stars, from Jefferson to Shedeur Sanders, flaunt their favorite accessories to give their individual game an extra boost during high-stakes battles.

Interestingly, Jayden Daniels, a fan of jewelry, is not one of them. The primary reason for Jayden is to ensure that his jewels are in a safe condition. In a freewheeling chat with GQ, Daniels also explained why he won’t sport jewelry with his Commanders jersey, despite admitting he “can’t live without it.”

“Game days, I don’t play with no jewelry no more, man. I lost a couple where you got people grabbing at your neck. You never know, it might break,” Daniels said. So, what does he do with his jewels at game time? “I just wait till after the game and throw them back on. But there’s been a couple of times in the game when the refs handed me my chain. It’s a sick feeling. But I don’t play with no jewelry on,” he added.

Notably, his concern about avoiding a neck injury is valid, considering this is only his second year. Despite not being the number 1 pick, Jayden seized the Commanders’ opportunity and made Dan Quinn’s playoff mission a reality. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2024 after a historic season, posting a 100.1 passer rating with 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 17 games.

Now, thanks to his $37.75 million contract, he can buy plenty of accessories of his choice and gift a few to his agent mom. In the past, he’s also received several notable gifts, including a Rolex 101 in 2023, an award from his college years.

“I fancy a clean look,” Daniels said, confirming that he won’t wear any ornaments against the Packers, before adding that:

“You got the watch, you got the chains. You always gotta keep the jewels on me. That’s probably my biggest thing. When I got older, I was able to buy some stuff like this. I got tennis chains, a couple of Cubans, and pendants. But my favorite thing to get is earrings. I just can’t do nothing without earrings.”

With Jayden aiming to take the Commanders to a second straight playoff run, the jewelry he’ll be chasing most is the Super Bowl ring. A win against the Packers would bolster their momentum, and as the coaches say, it will be one step at a time for the rookie QB in his second year.