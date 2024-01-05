Watch George Kittle Embarrass Himself After Losing Bet to Peyton Manning

George Kittle didn’t know any better when he decided to follow his passion and make a bet with a man who had been playing football when the 49ers TE was still in his nappies. Kittle made a bet with Peyton Manning about the outcome of the Citrus Bowl between Tennessee vs Iowa State but ended up losing it and had to wear the full outfit of a Tennessee fan.

Kittle, the former Hawkeye, bet with Volunteers Alumna Manning that his Iowa would clinch the Citrus Bowl by defeating the alma mater of 5-time NFL MVP, Tennessee. However, the result wasn’t something that 4-time Pro-Bowler expected, as Vols embarrassed the Hawkeyes with a resounding 35-0 victory. Tennessee’s QB Nico Lamaleava contributed 4 TDs.

The exact origin of the bet is still unsure but Kittle’s Instagram story where he tagged Manning while wearing the Tennessee gear, proves the bet existed and George kept his word. The San Francisco standout posted a story of himself with a goofy grin and words ” So happy right now”, tagging Peyton.

Manning didn’t leave the TE hanging and reposted his story with appreciative words, stating that “Kittle is a man of his word.” George then re-posted the story, and this time he let his true feelings about Hawkeye’s poor performance be known. 4-time Pro Bowler wrote, “This is tough.” as per Rocky Top Insider.

It’s hard not to like Kittle given his playful persona. George has a habit of putting himself out there and is an ultimate teammate.

He backed his words when he said that his 49ers side would defeat the Cowboys in week 5. George supported the claim by scoring 3 TDs and trolling them by wearing a ” F*ck Dallas” T-shirt, fully aware he would get fined for that. He likes to make things interesting and his playful persona was evident when he asked the reporters the question – Who would win a fight between a Grizzly Bear and a Silverback Gorilla?

He and C.J. Beathard share the same tattoo of 830 Miller and when asked by teammates, the reason behind that, he claimed he’s a weird kid.

Peyton Manning still keeping tabs on his former team and betting on them to win even after graduating so many years ago shows Peyton’s love for all his former teams. He continues to give his opinions about them and identify with them despite leaving that chapter of life behind.

Peyton Manning to Return to University of Tennessee

Peyton Manning spent 18 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Colts and the Broncos. The ‘Sheriff’ continues to talk about and support his former teams even after retirement. He still uses the Broncos facility to film so many things and makes appearances at their games. He even gets passionate when he talks about his former teams on the Manning cast.

After turning Omaha Production into one of the biggest media companies in sports broadcasting and teaming up with ESPN to start the alternative to MNF, the Manning Cast, Manning is set to use all that experience when he finally joins his alma mater University of Tennessee as a professor of practice in their Communications and Information department.

Peyton will be teaching selective classes during the academic session as a featured expert bringing in real-world knowledge and hands-on experience to CCI students. The students will get to know first-hand how the sports and broadcasting industry works. Peyton who himself was a student in the Communications department believes that the skills he learned at college have helped him in establishing a media career after retirement. Now as a teacher, he hopes to prepare these students for the future. About his new role, he said-

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily. I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.” according to University of Tennessee News.

Peyton and the Broncos‘ new ownership were also in talks about a possible stake in the team for him and they were keen to bring him on board in front office. Even if the talks didn’t materialize, there is still a chance that might happen in the future. Peyton has also helped the Broncos recruit Russel Wilson and helped the Colts get Matt Ryan.

He retired as one of the greatest QBs to play the game. Manning revolutionized the position of the QB, teaching the upcoming QBs how the use of mind can compensate for poor athletic ability or just normal arm strength.

One doesn’t have to be a gunslinger to pick the defenses apart and neither does one need to scramble to make plays, just sit in the pocket, use your thinking ability, and execute the perfect pass. He continues to have an impact on the game beyond retirement and continues to excel in his new profession.