Sauce Gardner’s Terrific Response to Criticism Query Once Left Channing Crowder Insanely Impressed; “Use That for the DMs”

New York Jets emerging star quarterback, Sauce Gardner, is one with a calm and composed demeanor. Many athletes his age who achieve similar levels of fame are able to remain focused on their objectives. 8 months ago, Sauce Gardner showcased his mature attitude to fans during an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” with hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor.

The athletes were talking about Sauce’s Sports Illustrated cover appearance which led to his approach to dealing with criticism. Sauce laughed about how after his Sports Illustrated magazine cover went viral on the internet, he enjoyed reading many intriguing comments.

This is when Channing Crowder inquired about why he continues to read those comments if he has an issue with them. Sauce Gardner’s response was very impressive. He explained that he did not care about the content of the comments.

“I can read comments and laugh at them, I can read comments and be like ‘All right! I’m about to dominate on Sunday.’” Sauce said.

Upon witnessing Sauce’s self-assuredness with critics, Crowder wondered how he would handle criticism as a star player, where scrutiny extends beyond on-field actions to anything and everything a player does. Sauce added:

“I feel man, it ain’t no pressure for me. When you get a foundation or you know what you’ve been through. You’re just mentally strong, you’re mentally tough… Social Media, it ain’t no pressure.” While Channing Crowder responded, “You should use that for DMs.”

Sauce experienced many challenges having grown up in a rough area like Detroit, Michigan. He believes that those who have also faced similar struggles should not concern themselves with others’ opinions, but instead concentrate on working hard to overcome adversity.

Level-Headed Sauce Gardner Doesn’t Shy Away From Poking Fun At Aaron Rodgers

Sauce Gardner is not only a talented cornerback and a composed person, but he also enjoys having fun whenever he wants. Two weeks prior, it was announced that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was contemplating Aaron Rodgers as a possible vice-presidential candidate and it generated quite the buzz on social media. Gardner, being Aaron Rodgers’ teammate, couldn’t help himself from adding humor to the situation by making a light-hearted joke.

“Ohhhh, Aaron bouta become the VP.. That’s why he ain’t been answering my text messages,” tweeted out Sauce.

Sauce Gardner is quite the jovial individual who values his teammates and isn’t afraid to tease them, even if they are esteemed players like Aaron Rodgers. Gardner has had a notable presence on the field ever since he was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Jets.

During his first season, he won the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year prize with a huge lead, beating competitors such as Aidan Hutchinson and Tariq Woolen. Gardner excelled with 20 defended passes, 75 tackles, and two interceptions, helping the Jets become one of the best defenses in the league.