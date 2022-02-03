“I can’t see Brian Flores get hitting a HC job”: Shannon Sharpe believes a harsh future lies ahead for former head coach after lawsuit against the NFL

Brian Flores made major headlines after he filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and 3 NFL teams. But despite merit, Shannon Sharpe thinks Flores is in for a dark future.

Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants for alleged racism in hiring. He presented that the teams only brought him in under the facade of the NFL’s Rooney Rule that requires teams to interview a minority candidate for the position.

In class-action lawsuit, Brian Flores shines public light on his experiences as Black coach in NFL. He alleges sham head coach interviews, including with Giants last month, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering him $100K per loss to tank in 2019, and more: https://t.co/FwWUH16GAy pic.twitter.com/uFN22wszm4 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 1, 2022

While Flores’ case could be revolutionary for the league and African Americans, should he win, Shannon Sharpe believes Flores might get blackballed because of it.

Shannon Sharpe says Brian Flores might not get a job.

Speaking on Undisputed, Sharpe said that he has high regard for Flores but does not think he will get hired by another NFL team.

“I just can’t see it, Skip,” Sharpe said. “It’s just hard. And I get it, I get it, that he’s standing up to the very people that he’s gonna come and want to come back and work for. So the people at home if someone sues you, you won’t give them a job if you’re in that position, too. Probably not.”

“That’s just how it works and I understand that what he’s doing and for the greater good, he’s willing to sacrifice himself, his ability to potentially coach in the National Football League ever again,” Sharpe added.

“I commend him for what he’s done, it took a lot of courage to do that, Skip. There are very few people that are willing to sacrifice oneself for the greater cause. It seems to me that’s what he’s done, he’s put his own coaching career on the line so other minorities that come after him will get a better chance, a fair chance.”

Currently, only one of the NFL’s 32 teams employs a black head coach. The Pittsburgh Steelers with Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season in his 15 years with the franchise. Brian Flores was the other and had just led the Miami Dolphins to back-to-back winning season, but was let go nonetheless.

If the allegations are true, the people responsible must be expelled.