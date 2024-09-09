Mike McDaniel Pulls Up to Week 1 in His Bentley, Flaunting His $4,200 Backpack

For a generation that has grown up watching Bill Belichick wear nothing other than his hoodie, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is truly an outlier. Earlier today, the Yale graduate stunned netizens with his Bottega backpack and other luxury accessories, symbolizing youthful exuberance in a position traditionally dominated by middle-aged men.

Before the Dolphins’ season opener against the Jaguars, all eyes were on McDaniel as he arrived at Hard Rock Stadium in his swanky Bentley. The high-profile entrance was followed by McDaniel stepping out of his vehicle, wearing a $4,200 Bottega backpack and holding a smoothie in the other hand.

The backpack, travertine in color, was made of soft intrecciato leather and exuded luxury. Another notable ‘bling’ in McDaniel’s ‘drip’ was a trademark gold Gucci belt, which complemented his backpack perfectly.

The rest of the accessories came as no surprise, as they were a regular part of McDaniel’s attire. Whether it was his beloved rose gold Breitling Navitimer 1952 Quantieme Perpetual or his gold-rimmed sunglasses, McDaniel’s classiness was elevated to a whole new level. Even his smoothie, in a peach color, perfectly coordinated with his overall look.

While it’s unknown if HC McDaniel meticulously plans his attire, what’s known is fans are loving it. Netizens were naturally complimentary of the HC and thus took to social media to let their appreciation known for his drip.

NFL fans point out the Miami influence in McDaniel

Strangely, the first thought that came to netizens’ minds after watching McDaniel’s lavish attire was the sugar in his smoothie. Another strange but more interesting talking point among them was how a year’s worth of NFL salary and living in Miami has influenced the 41-year-old coach.

Couple years in Miami and he’s already a drug lord — Dirky (@713Capital) September 9, 2024

That man got 80 grams of sugar too — Landon King (@LandonKing_7) September 8, 2024

Others, meanwhile, maintained their old-school stance, preferring head coaches to stick to team jerseys and hoodies rather than making fashion statements like McDaniel. A fan even hilariously remarked that he liked Mike more when he was a “football nerd.”

I liked him better as a football nerd — Hooded Pepe (@ckc12_rb) September 9, 2024

This is gonna make people upset but I don’t want my coach in really expensive clothes or dressing like this. Give me hoodies and sweats that were from the team. Bellichek had like the most raggedy clothes ever. That’s a football coach. https://t.co/CmQLTLBoe9 — go bills (@WoodJ1717) September 9, 2024

All that said, Mike McDaniel shouldn’t let hate comments curb his fashion choices. While coaches usually get famous by their results, it’s rare to see them carry themselves as a superstar like McDaniel does.

It’s high time that more coaches let their inhibitions free to carve out more public recognition. Social media engagement and popularity are the next big currency for celebrities, and there’s no reason why coaches should miss that train. Why should players have all the fun with brand deals?