Mike McDaniel’s Deeply Emotional Connect With His ‘865 Note’ Signifies His Long Battle With Alcoholism

Mike McDaniel Reveals the Reason Behind Showing Mercy to Sean Payton’s Broncos by Not Pursuing All-Time Scoring Record; “10 Times Out of 10, You Concede in Those Situations”

Amidst the Dolphin’s impressive 5-1 start this season, Mike McDaniel’s ‘865 note’ emerges as a symbol of his personal battle against alcoholism. The unconventional yet successful coach bolsters their Super Bowl contender status entering Week 7.

Advertisement

Coach Mike McDaniel battled alcoholism and spent 865-day away from the NFL after his late-night partying cost him his job with the Texans. Today, a special 865 note in the Dolphins facility serves as a constant reminder of his hard-fought victory over addiction, highlighting the resilience that saved his dream job.

Mike McDaniel’s 865-Day Battle: Fight Back from NFL Exile

Coach McDaniel, hailed as one of football’s most innovative minds, faced a challenging journey. His path to becoming a top offensive coach with the Miami Dolphins was far from straightforward. His success today is a result of self-reflection and significant personal growth. McDaniel’ journey was marred by a long battle with alcoholism and depression.

Advertisement

Mike McDaniel’s addiction jeopardized his coaching career, leading to his dismissal from the Falcons at just 25 years old. CBS reported that Mike McDaniel keeps a note card with “865” at his Dolphins practice facility desk. It signifies the days he spent outside the NFL, due to Alcoholism. He wrestled with alcohol abuse until 2016 when, with the Atlanta Falcons. McDaniel took his last drink on January 4th and entered rehabilitation.

McDaniel’s NFL journey included stops with Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta, and San Francisco before realizing his dream as the Miami Dolphins head coach in 2022. He shared with CBS his feelings after the appointment saying: “I’m so proud that I turned that embarrassment and that humiliation into a triumph and one of the greatest stories of my life.”

Mike McDaniel Opens Up on His Battle with Alcoholism

Moreover, in a recent ESPN interview, Mike candidly discussed his battle with alcoholism, revealing his determination to overcome scars and not be forgotten in life, He admitted that the partying was linked to alcohol and how he initially hesitated to acknowledge it.

“The party stuff had to do with alcohol. I wasn’t at this stage of my life to kind of like, admit to that. It was already hard enough to lose a dream job. And I just hated that feeling. I was embarrassed.” McDaniel added in his interview, “I was drinking, you know, every night. I just thought it was just to have fun.”

Advertisement

Mike then confessed to his wife, acknowledging the impact of his problem on her life. He motivated himself to use the number 865, to gain a competitive advantage in his journey to becoming a head coach in NFL and cut to 2023, he is well past his dark phase and ruling the NFL world.