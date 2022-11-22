“If I could hire anybody, Kyle Shanahan would be that guy”: Troy Aikman heaps praise on 49ers head coach after dominant effort vs. Cardinals

Troy Aikman usually is very opinionated when it comes to certain takes, and one that he was absolutely sure about was making sure that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was given his dues.

The 49ers are in strong contention for a playoff berth this year despite starting the season poorly. Of course, the biggest problem early in the season was that sophomore quarterback Trey Lance suffered an injury that took him out for the entire year.

However, San Francisco showed why it was imperative that they kept Jimmy Garoppolo around. Garoppolo may not have the ceiling that Lance does, but he’s a proven winner.

He’s taken the 49ers to the Super Bowl before, and he’s shown that he’s more than capable of being a starting quarterback in the league. Of course, he isn’t the greatest starter out there, but he can show up when you need him to, and that’s what he’s been doing for San Francisco this year.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs the Cardinals: ♦️ 20/29

♦️ 228 passing yards

♦️ 4 passing TDs

♦️ 131.9 passer rating pic.twitter.com/ZbmGaUYq1U — PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2022

Also Read: Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus & Larsa Pippen Heckled Ruthlessly By Fans During Chiefs vs Rams Clash At SoFi Stadium

Troy Aikman praises Kyle Shanahan for his coaching ability

After an ugly 1-2 start to the season which included a 19-10 loss to the now-lowly Bears and an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, the 49ers have found a way to completely turn their year around.

San Francisco is 5-2 since that start, sitting at 6-4 now, and they’re in first place in the NFC West. While the Eagles and Vikings seem to have control of the NFC, they were both brutally humiliated recently, and their schedules have been fairly easy in comparison.

The 49ers seem to have a more complete roster than either of those teams, and they diversified their offense by bringing in former All-Pro Christian McCaffrey to add a new dimension.

Kyle Shanahan has integrated all the 49ers’ pieces flawlessly, drawing out an offensive game plan that has the team cooking and looking dangerous as they always do. Troy Aikman believes that Shanahan would be the perfect coach to hire if a team wanted to go in a new direction.

“I’m a huge buyer of the 49ers, & I have been all season, & I have been for the last several years… A big reason for that is because of Kyle Shanahan. If I was in a position to hire a head coach, & I could hire anybody I wanted, Kyle Shanahan would be that guy.”- Troy Aikman pic.twitter.com/klWABvSvk0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2022

The 49ers are always sneakily dangerous come playoff time, and if you’re in the NFC, you don’t want to be facing them when it all matters.

Also Read: “I Have No Sympathy For Zach Wilson”: Chris Long Is Livid With The Jets QB After Terrible Performance vs Patriots