What is a Beer Snake? All You Need to Know About XFL’s Beer Snake “Code of Conduct”

The 4-0 D.C. Defenders fans will be jumping with joy. Not just because their team is on a dream start to the season, but because their beloved gameday pet is all set to make a return for the next home game. The Defenders management has reportedly allowed fans to create the “Beer Snake” during games at Audi Field. Though, fans do have to play by the rules.

The “Beer Snake” is becoming something of an icon for the Defenders fans. While they are not the only ones who indulge in this activity, they are sure to become the ones to make it gain everlasting fame. However, the new set of regulations from the management only gives a few sections of the stadium to be a part of this process. Expect those seats to jump in price for the next home game.

What is a “Beer Snake”? Why is it so popular among sporting fans?

Simply put, a Beer Snake is a large snake made up of empty beer cups. This is usually seen in games that last a long time. While there is no set record for the longest snake, reports suggest the longest ever have reached lengths of about 175 meters, or 191 yards. The cups are made up of plastic since glass cups are a safety hazard in stadiums. The first reported Beer Snake is from a 1969 MLB game in Chicago.

Though making the snake is a difficult endeavor, keeping it together is a harder task still. While it is a fun activity for fans, it is perceived as nothing less than a threat by security officers. This is why the Beer Snake made by Defenders fans at Audi Field earlier this month was confiscated. The Defenders’ management, though, negotiated with the stadium, and released a code of conduct, much to fans’ delight.

D.C. Defenders issue a code of conduct with regards to making a Beer Snake

The intention behind these regulations is to prevent any untoward accidents. However, it does rob a significant part of the stadium of an opportunity to join this iconic moment. According to the rules, the Beer Snake is only permitted in Sections 136 and 137. This prevents fans from other sections from joining in, even by throwing cups. The rest of the rules point to basic mannerisms during the creation of the snake.

While the rules seem pretty strict on the outside, do not expect the fans to not find a loophole around this as well. It will be a surprising turn of events if D.C. fans do not come up with a world record-shattering Beer Snake by the end of the season. If that happens, the Defenders will have to frame it up in their stadium as a piece of history. Though environmental activists may not be too pleased with it.

