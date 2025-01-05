“Mike Tomlin Is the Problem”: Shannon Sharpe Explains Why Russell Wilson Isn’t on the Same Page With George Pickens

On the Christmas Day clash against the Chiefs, Russell Wilson threw an end-zone interception that was ideally meant to be a pass for George Pickens. Funnily enough, the throw was so wayward that Pickens wasn’t even in the frame. While Russ, post-game, called it a simple case of not being on the same page with Pickens, it was evident that there were deeper problems.

Fast forward to the Steelers’ final regular-season loss against the Bengals, and it seems like the QB and Pickens are not even on the same book now, as the WR put up his worst career performance. He couldn’t even tally a single yard from six targets. While the internet is divided on who to blame for this chemistry issue between the duo, Shannon Sharpe feels HC Mike Tomlin played a big role in this debacle.

George Pickens COULD NOT BE STOPPED in Week 18 – 6 Targets

– 1 Catch

– 0 Yards

– 3 Drops

– 0 Effort pic.twitter.com/HuE52j9uU0 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 5, 2025

In the latest episode of Nightcap, Unc ripped into George Pickens and Mike Tomlin for the newfound offensive woes at Pittsburgh. While the legendary TE deemed Pickens’ laziness as the reason the receiver isn’t on the same page with Russ, Sharpe also criticized Tomlin for not addressing the issue when he first noticed it.

In Sharpe’s eyes, the Steelers HC showed ignorance of Pickens’ lazy route-running during the winning streak earlier in the season. This has since caused the situation to spiral into a game-impacting flaw.

“Mike Tomlin is the problem,” Sharpe declared. “Mike Tomlin, you condoned George Pickens’ behavior, you tolerated things in a win you never would in a loss… I saw this with AB in 2016 and now you see this with Pickens… Mike Tomlin will tolerate negative behavior if he wins the game. Now look how he is looking? George Pickens basically lost him the game tonight cause he was awful.”

Shannon also delved into the chemistry issues between Pickens and Russ by sharing some glaring observations from the Steelers’ practice sessions. He noted that, despite being under Tomlin’s watch, Pickens acts lackadaisical in training. This, as Shannon argued, results in Russell not getting a grip on the pace of his receiver, leading to interceptions and sacks.

“In practice, you run the route like you would in the game… Now let me ask you a question. How do you think that’s going to time up in the game if you bull-jabbing driving in practice considering the game is absolutely faster?”

Truth be told, there is a lot of merit in Shannon’s take. Mike Tomlin has never held Pickens publicly accountable and has always chosen to protect his receiver, even if it comes at the cost of dunking on his QB.

The most recent example of this episode was seen after the Chiefs incident, where it was clear as day that Pickens didn’t follow the instruction of running the vertical route. Despite Pickens’ repeated mistakes, Tomlin publicly stated that his WR’s running had “zero” relation to Russell Wilson’s pick.

While it’s understandable that a coach would always protect his players, one has to wonder if it’s worth doing when you’re throwing others under the bus—especially the leader of the locker room.

Similarly, Pickens’ issues seem to be related to his willingness to put in effort—something unacceptable when you’re paid millions to do so. You’re expected to give your all in each game. But Pickens clearly hasn’t done that.

With the playoffs inching closer, it’s high time Coach Tomlin let George know that his game and work ethic need a pickup, as time is running short for the Steelers.