Mike Tomlin Perfectly Addresses Russell Wilson vs Justin Fields Quarterback Competition

The battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback position is heating up, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both impressing in training camp. While Wilson has been pegged as the frontrunner despite recent injury concerns, Fields’ impressive showing has sparked interest in the offensive potential he brings to the table.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently weighed in on the Russell Wilson vs Justin Fields debate during an appearance on Kay Adams’ “Up and Adams” show. Tomlin did acknowledge the competition between the two signal-callers but was clear about his choice of Wilson as the starter:

“We just pay respect to the totality of his resume and his experience. We lean on it and will allow him to lead the group informally in terms of some of the things that he’s done to produce the type of career he has.”

The veteran coach sees this situation as a golden opportunity for Justin Fields to grow and learn. Tomlin noted that Fields has shouldered significant responsibility since entering the league and believes the young quarterback can benefit from Wilson’s wealth of experience.

What’s the ONE thing #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin finds himself telling QB Justin Fields over and over?? “I don’t wanna squash his natural instincts.” @heykayadams @CoachTomlin @justnfields @steelers pic.twitter.com/pIptZU1yGL — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 3, 2024

Tomlin even highlighted the value of having Wilson, a consistent high-performer throughout his career, as a mentor for Fields. He views this dynamic as a chance for Fields to absorb knowledge from a quarterback who has sustained success at the NFL level for many years.

However, Tomlin was quick to point out that the competition is far from over. With a month remaining before the season kicks off, both quarterbacks will have ample opportunity to stake their claim for the starting role.

Tomlin revealed his advice for Fields

While continuing his conversation with Kay Adams, Tomlin emphasized the importance of allowing Fields to play to his strengths. He added,

“I don’t want to squash his natural instincts, you know. His mobility and escapability is a weapon and we don’t want to minimize that.”

Tomlin’s approach with Fields is all about encouraging instinctive play. He’s urging the former overall 11th pick to avoid overthinking and instead focus on playing fast and fluid. The coach repeatedly tells Fields not to overanalyze situations, given his new environment, but rather to trust his instincts and natural playing style.

Both Wilson and Fields are looking for fresh starts in Pittsburgh. Fields is moving on from his time with the Chicago Bears, while Wilson aims to bounce back from a challenging stint with the Denver Broncos. And the Steelers, who coming off a 10-7 season that saw them finish third in the NFC North, seem hungry for improvement.

Fields has also been making headlines by taking reps with the first-team offense while Wilson nurses a calf injury. The pairing of Fields with new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has sparked excitement behind the Russell Wilson vs Justin Fields debate.

This collaboration could be the key to unlocking Fields’ potential and elevating the Steelers’ offensive performance in the upcoming seasons.