Mike Tomlin Speaks Up on Justin Fields’ Fumbled Snaps in the Preseason Game Against the Texans

Justin Fields’ first appearance in a Steelers uniform was one fans had been eagerly awaiting. But it didn’t unfold the way anyone imagined. In the preseason game against the Texans, Fields struggled right from the start, fumbling his first two snaps out of the six he received. Those two fumbles set the tone for what ended up being a frustrating 20-12 loss for Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

After the game, Coach Mike Tomlin was straightforward in assessing his forward talent. While he saw some positive lining in Fields’ performance, those early mishaps couldn’t be ignored. Tomlin, meanwhile, talked about the importance of the quarterback-center exchange during the post-game presser:

“I thought he did some nice things, but obviously he was a component of the C-Q exchange, and from my perspective, that’s dual responsibility on the center and the quarterback.”

For Fields, this debut was a tough pill to swallow. The anticipation around his first game as a Steeler was huge, and the mistakes undoubtedly weighed heavily on him. However, it’s also a learning moment. Preseason games like these have a silver lining and it’s that these issues surfaced now rather than later.

Tomlin’s reaction suggests that while Fields has undeniable talent, he’ll need to build stronger chemistry with his center. However, the Steelers might lead with someone else at QB1.

Is Russell Wilson a better choice as the Steelers’ starter?

Unfortunately, Fields’ debut as a Steeler wasn’t as smooth and could cost him his chances as the team’s starter. Certainly, doubts have started to creep in about his readiness to lead the Steelers this season. Therefore, Wilson being in the mix for the starting quarterback job might help the team’s decisions.

Coach Tomlin’s postgame comments hinted at the return of Russell Wilson for the next preseason game against the Bills. Wilson’s absence due to a calf injury gave Fields the starting nod, but with his recovery going well, the veteran quarterback is still very much in consideration for the starting role.

Fields, on his part, took responsibility for the mishaps, acknowledging that the fumbled snaps hurt the team’s momentum. However, he also remained positive about his overall performance:

“I feel like I was in a good rhythm, and I think we were moving the ball well. I think just the fumbled snaps, things like that, they can kill a whole drive.”

But the shadow of Wilson’s return looms large. Fields knows he’ll have to step up if he wants to secure the spot as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. With Wilson’s readiness, the competition for the top job in Pittsburgh is far from over.