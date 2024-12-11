Mike Tomlin Was Transparent; Russell Wilson, Justin Fields Handled It Brilliantly: Cam Heyward on QB Switch in Pittsburgh

Earlier this season, Mike Tomlin made heads turn when he benched an in-form Justin Fields for a seemingly washed-up Russell Wilson. However, the decision turned out to be fruitful. And what’s even more impressive about Tomlin’s decision is the transparency he kept during the QB shuffle.

On The Rich Eisen Show, Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward confirmed that Tomlin’s polarising decision was announced with complete “transparency” in the locker room.

The Steelers star also revealed that the players reacted to the decision without shock or hard feelings. Instead, the locker room backed their coach’s decision and was determined to prove him right. And the results are there for all to see.

“He [Mike Tomlin] said we have two quarterbacks could that could start anywhere and I’m going to give Russ an opportunity… the thing he asked from everybody was make him right in his decision you know and that’s our job week in and week out, so there was never a question of us questioning what he wanted. It’s just that we got to make this guy look right.”

What was the most beautiful part, however, was the camaraderie between Russ and Fields. The Steelers veteran noted that despite the decision, the two QB duo continue communicating with each other with no hard feelings.

As per Cam, this harmony in the locker room is due to the collective belief that Russ and Justin are equally important for their Super Bowl run this year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on fire

After finishing last season 10-7, not many expected the Steelers to massively flip the script this season. The narrative remained the same after they signed a Russell Wilson fresh off his worst two years in the NFL (with the Broncos). But this year, the Steelers are playing like a team possessed. At 10-3, Mike Tomlin’s team ranks atop the AFC North.

According to Cam, this is due to the collaboration within the Steelers locker room. The DL noted that the offense, in particular, has been patient with all the shuffling, and its rewards are evident for all to see. Additionally, stellar seasons from the likes of George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth also contribute.

“When you look at this team, we have a really good patient offense with Russ at the helm… you know having George Pickens [show up when needed]… and Pat Freiermuth, Jaylen Warren and an offensive line that just keeps growing…”

As far as the defense is concerned, Cam described his compatriots’ stellar performance as a result of their insatiable hunger for success. He also gave a shoutout to Chris Boswell and the safety cohort for their blistering performances. Cam praised his locker room, as a whole, for performing like a complete team.

“On the other side of the ball, you got a defense that’s just hungrier than ever… and on the other side, you got our opportunistic special teams. I can’t say enough about how good they’ve been this… we have a complete team.”

While there are arguably better sides than the Steelers this season, what gives them the edge is their unity and attitude — two attributes that can overcome any opponent in crucial situations. The Steelers are definitely a team to watch in the playoffs.