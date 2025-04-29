Shilo Sanders’ Decision to Part Ways With Deion as an Agent Gets Vindicated as Cam Heyward Sympathizes With Shedeur Over Draft Day Slide

There’s no way around it — Shedeur Sanders had a rough time during the 2025 NFL Draft. From unexpectedly sliding to the fifth round to being prank-called on live stream, what should’ve been one of the most memorable days of his life turned into a nightmare.

And now, days after the draft, veteran NFL star Cam Heyward is stepping in with some empathy for the 23-year-old QB. He not only sympathized with Shedeur but also offered insight into what might have caused the surprising draft-day tumble.

In the NFL and most sports, having an agent is essential. They don’t just negotiate contracts — they’re also valuable resources who help build relationships with teams before the draft. It’s an added layer of professional representation that serves as a forward-facing resume.

However, for Shedeur, his agent situation is a bit untraditional. His father, Deion Sanders, represents him. That’s why Heyward said he felt bad for the youngster during the pre-draft process. He believed Shedeur didn’t get the information he deserved and that a traditional agent might have been able to provide that.

“I think with Shedeur it’s a rough situation,” Heyward claimed (via Not Just Football). “I think a lot of people have not given him the information he deserves. One thing about having an agent, that’s what they’re used for. To help mitigate where you’re going to go, talk to teams, have that communication. He didn’t have that.”

It was an interesting point for Cam to bring up. Still, he also clarified that he doesn’t believe Deion, being Shedeur’s father, hindered his draft stock in any way. Heyward simply noted that having a traditional agent might have helped provide a clearer view of the draft landscape.

But now, it’s being reported that Shilo Sanders, who went undrafted and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is parting ways with his father as an agent in favor of Drew Rosenhaus. So, just as Heyward suggested, Shilo likely sensed that something was off for both him and his brother during the draft.

“Dad was our agent, but that hasn’t been working out too good. So today, I had to sign with an agent,” Shilo later told the media.

Shilo Sanders has announced that he fired his dad, Deion Sanders, as his agent. “Dad was our agent, but that hasn’t been working out too good. So today, I had to sign with an agent.” Shilo Sanders signed with Drew Rosenhaus. — 366 Sports (@366Sports) April 27, 2025

Rosenhaus is a prominent figure in the sports agency world, with clients from both the football and baseball world, including Tyreek Hill, Shaq Barrett, Shane Bieber, and Darius Slay, to name a few. It seems Shilo saw his brother’s draft day debacle as a wake-up call, which likely influenced his decision to part ways with his father as his agent.

Heyward on the prank call made to Shedeur

Heyward wasn’t done discussing Shedeur. During the same podcast, he also shared his thoughts on the prank call Shedeur received on draft day.

“I think prank-calling a player in the middle of the most important [day] in his life, that’s not cool. I wish every player could have the opportunity to just focus on the draft and not worry about the hoopla and the Twitter and all the other social media,” he said.

The prank call went viral at the time, leaving Shedeur’s detractors laughing their hearts out. However, many felt it was a low blow, adding insult to an already massive wound. Other prospects, including Isaiah Bond, Tyler Warren, and Mason Graham, also reported receiving prank calls, highlighting an issue the NFL may need to address.

In the end, though, Heyward offered some words of encouragement for Shedeur.

“Wherever he’s going, he’s going to be successful. I think he’s a good talent. He’s got a good head on his shoulders, and he just needs the opportunity. I think he’ll get that.”

Heyward’s co-host argued that the draft day slide may fuel Shedeur to work even harder to prove the doubters wrong. We all know that athletes in the past, like Amon-Ra St. Brown, who were overlooked on draft night and doubled their efforts once they got to the league to become great. It’ll be interesting to see how Shedeur pans out.