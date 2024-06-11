Mike Tomlin’s $37.5 Million Extension Makes Him 5th Highest Paid Head Coach in 2024 Season

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks down the sideline in the fourth quarter of a Week 12 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Peter Stadium. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone on to make Mike Tomlin a very happy man. As one of the NFL’s standout coaches, he is coveted across the league. However, the Steelers have locked him in by signing a three-year-long contract extension until the 2027 season. The extension is worth a whopping $37.5 million, making him the 5th highest-paid coach in the league. With his proven track record of success in the regular season, Tomlin has undoubtedly earned every cent.

Tomlin’s annual payout comes down to $12.5 million per year. According to BOLAVIP, the Steelers’ head man will make $1.04 million per month, which averages out to a whopping $1,400 per hour. Notably, Tomlin joins an elite company.

With his new contract, Tomlin now stands right behind Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, who takes home $14 million a year. The third spot is taken up by Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers, who pay him a whopping $16 million per year. Right above them stands Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos at the second spot, earning $18 million per year.

And to no one’s surprise, Andy Reid, the coach of the ever-dominant Chiefs, sits at the top and gets paid a whopping $20 million annually. Except for the defending Super Bowl champ, the rest of the four coaches on the list have much to prove in 2024.

While the Steelers head coach has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh, his performance in the postseason hasn’t met the fans’ expectations.

A Look Back at Tomlin’s 17-Year Tenure in Pittsburgh

In his 17-year tenure coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tomlin has overseen 275 regular season games with a win percentage of over 63%. Under his leadership, the Steelers have reached the playoffs an impressive 11 times. However, they have only secured a Super Bowl victory once, during Tomlin’s second year as head coach, when they clinched the top AFC seed and defeated the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

Notably, Tomlin came close to adding another championship ring in 2011, but the Steelers fell short against the Packers. Although they reached the Conference Championship in 2015, they were defeated by the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. Since then, they have struggled to advance in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, for Steelers Nation, seeing Tomlin continue in his role for an 18th consecutive year will undoubtedly bring satisfaction. Perhaps this season will be their breakthrough year. With two stellar quarterbacks, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, leading the franchise, the franchise could finally have the break they need.