Mike Tyson Was Jeff Ross’ First Choice To Open Tom Brady’s Greatest Roast Of All Time

For many, Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” was perfect the way it was. However, the latest revelation that Mike Tyson was also to be included in the roast has gotten fans to reconsider this stance.

The latest episode of “Bussin’ with the Boys” saw legendary NFL broadcaster Rich Eisen make an appearance. During his conversation with the boys, Eisen revealed that he wasn’t supposed to be part of the roast until he was informed the opposite just a day before the live taping.

The broadcaster said that roastmaster Jeff Ross called him up a day before the show and rewarded him with the opportunity to open the roast. Eisen was ecstatic and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

However, Ross candidly informed the broadcaster that he is their Plan B, as the legendary Mike Tyson dropped out at the last minute. The broadcaster took the statement proudly because he knew that this was “the only time” he would be a Plan B for Mike Tyson.

All said and done, Tyson’s absence wasn’t felt as the already stacked lineup of celebrities did their job to perfection. However, a thought must be spared at the prospects of Mike Tyson joining in the fun for the roast would have been taken to another level both in terms of roasts and global exposure.

While a few might argue that for this reason itself, the folks at Netflix should have tried more to convince Mike, Nikki Glaser’s interview from months ago shows us that Tyson wasn’t the only high-profile celebrity the makers of the show missed out on.

Nikki Glaser Talks Netflix’s Failed Targets For “The Roast Of Tom Brady”

Just days after the roast, Nikki Glaser appeared on “This Past Weekend w/Theo Won” to spill a few secrets from the Netflix special. As per Nikki, four men shockingly decided to drop out of the lucrative Netflix special.

While she couldn’t name them for obvious reasons, she confirmed a few details. Nikki started by naming Mike Tyson as one of the men, the rest three were comprised of two comics and one high-profile celebrity.

“Actually three men that dropped off, two comedians, Mike Tyson and then one celebrity.”

Glaser also revealed that among the roster of the roasters present, even Gronk’s availability wasn’t confirmed due to a wedding scheduled around that time. Luckily for us, Gronkowski made it because he was undeniably one of the highlights of the show.

That said, fans should take this report as a what-if than a complaint about Netflix missing it. Even with the missing targets, the roast was pretty much executed to perfection. So no love lost for the streaming giants!