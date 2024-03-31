Mina Kimes Poses Serious Questions On How Jerry Jones is Treating Dak Presscott

Things are looking bleak for Dak Prescott in the next season. It seems that all the cards are stacked against him in the upcoming season, and he’s set up for failure. Not only has he not been offered an extension by the Cowboys as of yet, but there have been no improvements in the roster, despite promises of being “all in.” This is the crux of the argument NFL analyst Mina Kimes posed against what’s happening in Dallas right now.

Joining RG III on his podcast, Kimes expressed doubt at the way things have been progressing for QB Dak Prescott in Dallas. On “RG3 and the Ones,” Mina Kimes spoke about the contradictory nature of the Cowboys’ offseason and how little sense letting Prescott walk will make while highlighting the disservice, as she sees it, is being done to Prescott.

“You’re saying, ‘Dak Prescott we’re all in, this is it, he needs to prove himself.’ But we’re gonna make it harder for him, ‘cause we’re not gonna upgrade our team…Two offensive linemen are leaving. Our lead running back at the moment is Rico Dowdle. Like, I don’t understand the logic there.”

This is an argument that has been made increasingly ever since Prescott was retained by Dallas despite a major push from the Cowboys’ nation to send him off after another playoff choke. With the absence of a contract extension, doubts are also arising that Prescott will most likely hit free agency next season. While the QB’s detractors might be happy with this, Mina Kimes has one important question:

“There are people at home screaming ‘Do it in the playoffs,’ and ‘How can you?’ and I understand. But my question for them: What then? Who’s gonna play quarterback?”

Prescott was a top-three QB in the previous season by most standards, but the idea to keep him on his toes for the final year of his contract, so he has to prove himself, while simultaneously not having major weapons in his arsenal, has not sat well with many, including Kimes. If he hits free agency next season, Kimes believes teams will be happy enough to have him over, but she’s not so sure of what will happen to the Cowboys once he’s gone.

Will Dak Prescott Get a Lucrative Contract if He Hits Free Agency?

If Kirk Cousins, at 36 years old and coming off an Achilles injury can bag a four-year deal at $180 million, it’s not far-fetched to think that Prescott’s free agency can be incredibly lucrative. Mina Kimes pointed out the same as she said,

“We just saw Kirk Cousins, who is turning 36 years old this year, and coming off a torn Achilles, get four years and $180 million for the Atlanta Falcons,” Kimes said. “You don’t think Dak Prescott, who was a top-three quarterback by just about every metric last year, isn’t going to get significantly more in free agency?”

If a new contract isn’t secured by the end of the 2024 regular season, Prescott’s presence on the Cowboys’ roster will incur a minimum of $40.46 million against the 2025 salary cap, per ESPN. Conversely, if a contract is finalized before then, Prescott’s cap figure will still be no less than $25 million due to the recent restructuring of his existing deal, where his $5 million roster bonus was converted.

The Cowboys are rolling the dice if they can’t lock in a contract extension with Prescott before the kickoff of the 2025 league year.