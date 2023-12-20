Mina Kimes Ranks Drew Lock and Geno Smith in Top 3 QB Rooms Based on One Factor

Mina Kimes is a passionate Seattle Seahawks enthusiast. She recently displayed her support for Drew Lock and the team during the MNF game on the ManningCast. Her appearance on the alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning added a unique flavor to the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks matchup. Beyond her on-screen presence, Mina actively cheered for her team on X.

One notable online moment that resonated with followers was her enthusiastic reaction to the unexpected camaraderie between Drew Lock and Geno Smith after the game-winning touchdown.

Mina Kimes’ ardent support for the Seattle Seahawks, especially quarterback Drew Lock, proves well-founded. The star QB showcased his leadership by orchestrating a game-winning drive for the Seahawks with less than a minute on the clock. Trailing 17-13, Lock’s breathtaking connection with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba resulted in a game-winning 29-yard touchdown pass.

The immediate celebration between Lock and Smith, on both the field and sidelines, added an exciting and unified energy to the Seahawks’ victory. Based on that vibe-full video, Mina rated the Seahawks’ quarterback room among the Top three in the league.

Drew Lock Excells Against the Eagles

In just his second start of the season, Lock orchestrated an impressive 92-yard drive in the final minutes of the game, securing a 20-17 victory. The Seahawks‘ victory ended their four-game losing streak and was indeed a much-needed relief for the team. It also marked the end of a seven-game losing streak for Drew Lock. He hadn’t secured a win since Week 14 of the 2020 season.

It was really delightful to watch Geno Smith smile in support of Lock’s late-game heroics despite being sidelined with a groin injury for the second consecutive week. In his post-game interview, Lock showered praise on his team, especially his predecessor. He said,

“It was so cool that when roles flipped and I was going to go be the starter, he did the same thing for me that I was trying to do for him,” followed by, “That’s just an unselfish dude in there. I just appreciate him more than words can describe.”

Geno Smith’s impact went beyond the sidelines as he provided crucial encouragement to Drew Lock before the final drive. Lock revealed that Smith’s words resonated deeply with him. Geno motivated his teammates by affirming him as the best player on the field. Such motivational support from a fellow quarterback adds mad respect for the camaraderie amongst some in the league.