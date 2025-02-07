Mom Remembers How MVP Josh Allen’s Patricia Allen Fund Helped Save Her Son After Five Rounds of Cardiac Arrest

Newly crowned 2024 regular season MVP winner, Josh Allen, has managed to leave a lasting impression both on and off of the field. In 2020, Allen and the Buffalo Bills defeated the Seattle Seahawks 44-34 during a Week 9 showdown. Despite throwing for 415 passing yards and three touchdowns that day, Allen’s biggest contribution would come after the game.

Upon Bills fans discovering that the signal caller had delivered such a performance in the wake of his grandmother’s passing, they began donating in $17 increments to the Oishei Children’s Hospital.

After receiving more than 30,000 donations and over $1 million dollars, the hospital partnered with the three-time pro bowler to establish the Patricia Allen Fund in their honor.

Following the announcement that he had just claimed one of the NFL’s most illustrious awards, the Bills presented Allen with a heartfelt message from those who have directly benefited from his partnership.

Monnie Clauser, in particular, made sure to take the time to thank Allen and the program for providing what turned out to be lifesaving support for her son, Carson. After being hospitalized with pneumonia and enduring five separate instances of cardiac arrest, an ECMO machine was required to save young Carson’s life.

“I know that the ECMO machine was bought using funds from the Patricia Allen fund, and so all of those $17 donations that added up to millions of dollars saved my son Carson and gave him another shot at life. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

With Allen continuing to deliver for those in need, one child was noted as saying

“When I was in high school, Mondays were always made better by a Bills’ win. Especially if we got to see a famous hurdle.”

Regardless of whether or not fans believe that Lamar Jackson should have won this year’s award, there is no denying that Allen is more than deserving of the honors himself.

From wearing friendship bracelets throughout the regular season, to allowing children at the hospital to design his gameday cleats, Allen has remained involved with the hospital and its various programs ever since the founding of their partnership.

Tallying 3,731 passing yards, in addition to 40 total touchdowns, Allen’s 77.3 QBR was the best in the league this year. After turning in another historical performance in 2024, he has finally been rewarded with his first-ever MVP award.

As mentioned by Maeve Garvey, who also received care from Oishei, “With all the work you’ve done to make sure kids like me are able to receive treatment, you’ll always be an MVP on and off the field.”

In what has been a heartwarming moment for many across Bill’s Mafia, Allen was sure to leave both his fans and the children impacted by his program with a positive message, “Be good. Do good. God Bless. Go Bills!”

The 28-year-old veteran will now look towards his eighth NFL season as he and the Bills prepare to return to the AFC title picture in 2025.