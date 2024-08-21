Mom Robin Initially Thought Joe Burrow Would Become a “Low-Level” MAC Basketball Player

Joe Burrow didn’t always have the aspirations to be a football star. As a kid, he played both baseball and basketball, but it was baseball that “he was really, really good at,” according to his mom Robin. However, his growth spurt later in Junior High propelled him towards basketball, and he was good enough for his parents to see a future for him in the MAC conference.

However, little did they know that Joe’s path would take a turn, leading him to the NFL.

On the “Got it From My Momma” podcast, Robin fondly recalled how she and her husband Jimmy initially imagined the little kid from Ames becoming a “low-level” Division I collegiate basketball player because of his standout performances in school.

However, during his sophomore year of high school, everything changed. He passed for 11,400 yards with 157 touchdowns and added another 2,000 yards and 27 TDs on the ground. As he started getting better and better at the game, Joe had a conversation with his mom and shared his uncertainties about continuing with basketball.

“Well, maybe basketball’s not my sport, maybe it’s football,” Robin recalled Joe confessing to her to which she replied, “Maybe, well, let’s see how it goes.”

Joe’s decision to switch from basketball to football eventually led him to become a successful quarterback in the league. He was drafted first overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft from LSU and led the team to Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl since 1988.​

As for Joe’s current involvement in basketball, a sport that he once loved dearly, Robin mentioned that he no longer plays in recreational or pick-up games.

Joe Burrow’s long-forgotten love for basketball

Joe Burrows’once strong interest in basketball has taken a back seat as his sole concentration is now on winning the Super Bowl.

During the conversation with host Jennifer Vickery Smith, Robin mentioned that Joe, being a high-profile QB, must be extremely careful to prevent injuries, and engaging in activities such as basketball carries the risk of harm that could have repercussions for his hard-built football career.

Furthermore, according to Robin, any injury sustained while participating in non-football sports could potentially “void their contract.”

Thus, every decision is carefully considered with the longevity of the 27-year-old QB’s NFL career in mind.