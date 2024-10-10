mobile app bar

Michael Irvin Isn’t Buying Aaron Rodgers’ Claims That He Had Nothing to Do With Robert Saleh’s Firing

Sneha Singh
Published

Robert Saleh’s shocking removal from the New York Jets ignited multiple rumors in the NFL world. One such speculation suggests Aaron Rodgers’s possible involvement in the decision. While the veteran recently denied all such claims, former NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin isn’t convinced.

Owner Woody Johnson recently called the move to fire the head coach to be his and his “alone,” and that he only consulted GM Joe Douglas.

But Irvin finds it hard to believe. He firmly believes that Rodgers was part of the decision, especially considering that owner Woody Johnson spoke with his quarterback a day before the ousting.

“I heard the owner say, ‘Yeah I did talk with Aaron Rogers,’ and I just find it hard to believe that nothing was discussed in that direction at all,” Irvin said during his appearance on ‘Come and Talk 2 Me.’

Irvin also mentioned the infamous incident when Rodgers rejected an embrace from Saleh on the sidelines, despite it being a celebratory moment. The former wide receiver believes that there had been an undisclosed rift between the two for some time.

It is all Rodgers’ fault, Irvin says

Referencing Rodgers’ previous statement from the Pat McAfee Show, where he expressed that he “resents” the rumors circulating in the NFL world about his role in Saleh’s firing, Irvin commented:

“I resent that the Aaron Rodgers is saying that it’s not his fault. Actually, it’s all your fault.”

Doubling down on “all your fault,” Irvin also pointed out that Rodgers has become a liability for the team in terms of scoring. He emphasized that the team had only seemed to be lacking a quarterback in the last two seasons, a void filled by the four-time MVP last year.

However, Rodgers chose to come in and be a “star,” something Irvin believes has overshadowed the team’s rushing game and sidetracked them altogether. According to Irvin, this needs to change. The Jets must run the ball once in a while, instead of letting the QB throw it “60 times” in just one game.

With that said, it’s worth noting that a report from Adam Schefter confirmed that Johnson spoke to Rodgers on Monday night. However, the conversation allegedly did not concern Saleh. The owner further emphasized this stance and added that the quarterback provided “no input in the decision.”

With Jeff Ulbrich acting as the interim coach, there is still uncertainty regarding other coaching staff. Among these names is Nathaniel Hackett, who was stripped of his play-calling duties. Instead, quarterbacks coach Todd Downing will now fill that role.

