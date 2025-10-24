Justin Jefferson in Line to Surpass Randy Moss’ Career Receiving Yards After 8K Milestone

Nov 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (right) reacts with tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Justin Jefferson continues to rewrite the Minnesota Vikings record book and the NFL’s history books along the way. On Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jefferson became the youngest player in league history to reach 8,000 career receiving yards, cementing his place among the game’s elite at just 26 years and 129 days old.

The milestone came in typical Jefferson fashion with precise routes, explosive cuts, and unshakable composure. Entering the Week 8 matchup needing only 40 yards, Jefferson tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss on a short 3-yard screen before surpassing him with a 15-yard reception in the second quarter. With that play, he not only hit the 8,000-yard mark but also etched his name above Moss in the Vikings’ record books for the fastest to the milestone.

Moss had reached 8,000 yards at 26 years and 297 days. Jefferson’s blistering pace, despite missing time in past seasons due to injury, now places him in rare company. He narrowly missed tying Hall of Famer Lance Alworth’s record for fewest professional games (83) to reach 8,000 yards, doing it in 84 instead.

Randy Moss retired with 15,292 career receiving yards, ranking among the all-time greats. Jefferson, now halfway there before even turning 27, appears well within reach of Moss’s career total, provided he maintains his health and consistency. Through his first five seasons, Jefferson has averaged over 1,400 yards per year.

If he continues at even a slightly reduced pace over the next six to seven seasons, he could eclipse Moss’s legend. And he’s done so in an era of defensive specialization, double coverage, and frequent quarterback changes.

Moss remains the Vikings’ all-time leader in receiving yards with 9,316 during his tenure in Minnesota. Jefferson, currently second on that list, could surpass that total as early as next season if he continues his usual production rate. When that happens, Jefferson will officially become the most productive receiver in Vikings history in terms of yardage.

For a franchise that has produced legends like Moss, Cris Carter, and Anthony Carter, Jefferson’s rise is extraordinary. Each week, he strengthens his case not only as the best wideout of his generation but potentially as the greatest to ever wear purple and gold.