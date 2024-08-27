Moments After Bashing His Fashion Sense, Cam Newton Hypes Up Davante Adams in Ultimate NFL Fantasy Draft

Moments after playfully teasing Davante Adams and his teammate Maxx Crosby about their fashion sense, Cam Newton might have had a change of heart — not about the fashion aspect but about the WR’s on-field brilliance. The former Panthers QB has now praised the Las Vegas Raiders star during the Ultimate NFL Fantasy Draft hosted by NFL Sunday Ticket and FanDuel.

Advertisement

During the team selection segment of the show, Newton chose Adams as his receiver, believing that the latter’s strong desire to not only compete fiercely but also maintain a winning mindset sets him apart.

Describing Adams as “the most slippery receiver at the line of scrimmage,” the former NFL QB was also impressed by how his quick movements posed a challenge for the defenders on the field.

Newton then highlighted how Adams excels at his job, whether catching passes, being targeted by the QB, or racking up receiving yards. Due to these aspects, Adams is a crucial player for any team, including the one Newton created for his fantasy draft.

Furthermore, Newton spoke about the aura that Adams brings onto the field, mentioning:

“That guy has the ‘look factor’ that we call in the locker room, where he just gotta look, and they’re going to give him the ball. Everybody doesn’t have that type of power.”

Interestingly, a few days earlier, Newton had lightheartedly poked fun at Adams and Crosby for their fashion choices during a conversation with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. Cam humorously teased them about repeating outfits in the sports show, “Receiver,” which premiered in the Summer of 2024.

For someone who meticulously focuses on standing out and looking the most sophisticated in the room, it was baffling to Newton that the two Raiders teammates wore the same type of outfit — not once, but twice.

Irrespective of the jabs about Adams’ fashion, Newton’s respect for the wide receiver’s football skills shone through during the fantasy draft.

Moreover, on his show 4th & 1, he recently predicted that the eight-episode series, ‘Receivers,’ which the ex-quarterback had not yet watched, would be better than the 2023 documentary series, Quarterback. Besides Adams, Newton couldn’t help but shower praise on the other members of the show’s lineup, such as Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and George Kittle, citing:

“Everybody knows—in the NFL locker room, who’s the more outspoken group? It’s either receivers or DBs. They got something to them.”

While discussing the success of football docu-series on OTT, it’s worth noting that Newton has a big vision for making his mark in the digital world. He even envisions himself as the top athlete-turned-YouTuber in the near future.

Newton is crafting his own media legacy

With his production company, Iconic Saga, the University of Florida alum wants to create a media empire. He wants to create all kinds of content, from children’s shows to talk programs like Funky Friday. Newton’s approach is evident—he is committed to crafting and owning his story and gets his inspiration from Jay Z, Beyonce, and Oprah Winfrey.

“Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Oprah. They all have something in common. They own everything. So, anytime I have the opportunity to own an IP, that’s what I’m going to do,” said Newton in an interview with Boardroom in April 2024.

His main objective? To establish Iconic Saga as a force in minority-owned enterprises with the right set of team members, who will understand his vision.