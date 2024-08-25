Cam Newton Calls Out Maxx Crosby & Davante Adams for Wearing the Same Outfit, Twice

Cam Newton takes pride in his looks, his dresses, and how he carries himself. Since his pro-football days, people have questioned and even ridiculed his fashion choices; however, the former QB has nothing to prove to anyone. And he recently clarified this stance while sitting across from Shannon Sharpe and his Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson.

Advertisement

During a live taping of the podcast with an audience, Newton came out swinging and remarked to Ocho that he was making a lot of money, which could be changing him. Subsequently, when Sharpe asked the ex-QB about his clothing etiquette, the conversation shifted, and he ended up calling out Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams.

Newton began with, “Listen, man, it’s in you; it ain’t on you when you got that expectation for yourself.” He then revealed that he sets out his clothes every night, emphasizing that he never dresses to blend in. His fashion and style are all about him, not about others.

Talking about putting effort into his outfit, Newton revealed that he is meticulous about his fashion, which means never wearing the same outfit as someone else. And he did not appreciate how some other people put zero effort in the same area. This is when he remembered “watching the ‘Receivers’ documentary, (where) Davante Adams and Mad Maxx Crosby wore the same outfit, twice.”

A member of the audience also shouted “twice,” driving the point home for Newton. The Carolina Panthers’ former number one overall pick subsequently added, “I’m like, ‘Just because you got money, and your outfit is expensive, that don’t mean you got style. It just don’t.’ You gotta able to put it on.”

That said, at the start of their conversation, Newton also mentioned that Sharpe has been his inspiration for everything post-retirement, even fashion.

Newton finds inspiration in Shannon Sharpe

Newton has been making his way into the media scene for about a year. Sharpe, on the other hand, has been at the top of sports journalism for quite some time. So, it only makes sense that Newton follows in Sharpe’s footsteps and handles things on this side of the fence.

Along similar lines, the former QB told Sharpe, “At this stage of my life, you are a vessel of hope. You give me hope to able to talk how I want to, dress how I want to, and speak my mind.” Newton also revealed that whenever he hears a random person’s opinion, he tells them that he looks at Shannon, and if Unc’s doing it, so can Cam.

Newton and Sharpe both come from the South and have had challenging journeys to the NFL. Once they made it, they both worked hard to maintain their celebrity status and even elevate themselves to a global level in Sharpe’s case. Hopefully, Newton will achieve a similar level of success in the media industry.