Defeated Aaron Rodgers Reveals “One More Big-Time Player” Joining Jets After Davante Adams Trade

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first half of their game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Jets vs. Steelers match turned into a legendary clash between Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. However, there was a visible difference in the field between the two offenses as the Steelers crushed the Jets 37-15.

Wilson-led army did not stumble in front of a dominant Jets’ defense and contributed 4 touchdowns to win by a big margin. Meanwhile, the Jets struggled. Despite bringing in Rodgers’ former teammate Devante Adams, the duo looked all over the place.

The errors included dropped catches, interceptions, sacks, and incomplete passes. However, Rodgers revealed that they ought to figure things out, especially with another player joining the team. He said:

“We lost each of those four in different ways but you know we got to figure it out. Obviously, we added two big-time players to the locker room. One is here. One is coming Monday.”

A-Rod did not reveal the player’s name who will join Devante Adams. Adams recently moved from the Raiders to the Jets camp. Several options in the league right now looking for a potential trade. One of them might be donning the Jets’ jersey next week.

Since Xavier Newman recently injured himself, a new professional might be added to the offense. Potential names include – Cam Robinson and Walker Little from the Jaguars, Emmanuel Ogbah from the Dolphins, Azeez Ojulari from the Giants, and Josh Uche and Jonathan Jones from the Patriots.

No confirmation has been provided as such but Rodgers and the Jets look to build the momentum. Critically analyzing the situation, the QB blatantly revealed his advice for his players:

“Stop listening to you guys, number 1. Number 2, you gotta be accountable. I got to play better, that is key. We got to find a way to run the ball better so we can actually pass.”

He pointed out that the team holds the potential in the form of players like Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Mike Williams, and others. However, the Jets looked disorganized on the field against the Steelers. In the last two quarters, they failed to score even a single point and Garrett Wilson’s drop just added to their on-field woes.

Aaron Rodgers takes a stand for Garrett Wilson despite the dropped pick

In the third quarter, as the Steelers were leading by just one point, Rodgers threw the ball to Garrett Wilson at 2nd & 10. Unfortunately, instead of a first down, Wilson was intercepted by Bishop from the Steelers for 41 yards.

When questioned about the disappointing turn of events, the QB voiced:

“I said I am going to come back to you [Wilson]. He is a dynamic player. We need to target him. Obviously, no one feels sicker than him about the play but he’s a dynamic player.”

The team recently fired coach Robert Saleh and interim coach Ulbrich has taken his place. If the Jets aim to reserve a berth in the playoffs, they will need to start winning their upcoming games and convert the current 2 wins into a possible 10 victories. Their next opponent will be the Patriots at their home turf the Gillette Stadium.