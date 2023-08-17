Months After Shifting Base to New York, Aaron Rodgers Takes a Playful Dig at His ‘Darkness Retreat’ Shenanigans

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is enjoying his time with the New York Jets. He is being seen as a true leader of the squad and the franchise is looking in great shape. Seems like the decision by the veteran QB to get traded to the Jets is starting to pay off. Interestingly, he made the decision to jump ships after his ‘Darkness Retreat,’ which was followed by loads of memes and banters online.

However, it seems like Rodgers hasn’t had enough of the jokes as he is often seen taking dig at himself over his ‘darkness retreat’ shenanigans. Aaron recently appeared on an episode with ‘Boomer and Gio’. It was more like a casual conversation during which the Jets QB dropped another one of his “Darkness” jokes.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Brings Humor to Traffic Woes in Radio Show

It has been a few weeks since the legendary quarterback made a move to the Big Apple, the New York Jets. As he is getting more accustomed to the city, it was evident that a New York traffic-related query was coming his way. That’s exactly what happened in a recent episode of the ‘Boomer and Gio’ morning radio show.

During the show, Rodgers was asked, “What do you do in that spot when you’re like you’re ready to lose your mind in traffic. Like where do you go”? On hearing the question, Rodgers started laughing a bit before replying, “To the darkness”. The three people on the panel immediately burst into laughter after Rodgers’ response.

However, the hosts still wanted a serious answer to their question. Rodgers was asked again, “Like seriously? If you think back on those experiences”. Rodger obliged with his sincere answer saying, “I have like a book on tape that’s going on. Maybe put on some light uh you know instrumental music to calm me down a little bit”.

The veteran QB’s light-hearted demeanor converted a mundane conversation into a moment of shared laughter. Well, that’s Aaron Rodgers to you!!

Aaron Rodgers is Living the Dream in New York

The star QB for the New York Jets is living out his dream after making a hard but bold decision to switch from the Green Bay Packers to the Big Apple. Moreover, the fact that he had no issues in taking a $35,000,000 pay cut before the start of the season, proves that he is approaching his stint in the Jets’ jersey with a lot of positivity.

Aaron Rodgers was at the Packers for nearly two decades. At 39 years of age, he decided that it was time to mix things up and look for a new challenge. So far, the decision has looked to be fruitful for the superstar QB. On his move to the Jets, Rodgers recently said,

“It’s really been better that I could have expected. It feels like sometimes that I woke up inside of a dream and that this is my life playing out. I pinch myself at various times throughout the week every single week that I’ve been here”.

The preseason games are already hitting us and the NFL 2023 season is just around the corner. The Jets are looking forward to take charge with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It will be interesting to see how the veteran performs this season.