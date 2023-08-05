4 Years Before Leaving a $4,500,000 Mansion in Shambles, Johnny Manziel Was Arrested for Being Involved in an Ugly Brawl

Johnny Manziel was once a standout college football player. However, he couldn’t handle the glamorous side of the NFL. Manzier faced legal trouble in 2012 when he spent a night in jail after being charged with disorderly conduct. However, that was just the beginning of a downward spiral for the talented quarterback. Four years later, in 2016, Manziel’s behavior took an even darker turn. Apparently, he found himself involved in an ugly brawl at a $4,500,000 rented mansion, causing neighbors to call the police on him.

His promising career in football took a sharp detour initially. He was selected as the 22nd pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft. Despite the initial potential, Manziel’s life unraveled due to a series of issues. On-field injuries, alleged substance abuse, missed practices, and a troubling domestic assault case, Manziel managed to find trouble everywhere. His NFL dreams quickly faded, leaving many to witness the tragic downfall of a once-promising athlete.

From Stardom to Scandal: The Troubled Past of Johnny Manziel

Amidst the glitz and glamour of stardom, the wild antics of Johnny Manziel seemed to know no bounds. In 2016, he made headlines for hosting a two-day party at a Los Angeles mansion. He later left the place in utter chaos. Comedian Kathy Griffin and other neighbors were so disturbed by the disruptive festivities that they called the cops.

According to Page Six, when Manziel and his crew departed, and the owners discovered a scene of destruction, with damages totaling around $32,000. Broken glass, a battered bathroom door, and evidence of “booze and drugs” scattered throughout the property painted a grim picture. Trouble, however, wasn’t a new acquaintance for the former football star.

Four years prior, in 2012, the name Johnny Manziel graced the police records. Apparently, he was arrested for disorderly conduct, failure to identify, and possession of a false identification card during a freshman-year fight. Now, the tumultuous life of Johnny Manziel is set to be showcased in a special Netflix show. This will give viewers an up-close look at the highs and lows of Johnny Football.

‘Johnny Football’: The Rise and Fall of a Wonder Boy

Johnny Manziel was once set to be the golden boy of football. However, his journey took a turn for the worse, thus leading to his downfall. Fast forward to 2023, Manziel is ready to share his side of the story through a Netflix special titled “Johnny Football”. The inspiration to tell his tale came after Manziel was deeply moved by the storytelling in “Untold: Breaking Point”, told Manziel to Sports Illustrated. The 30-year-old ex-wonder boy stated,

“From there, I felt like it was just time for me to kind of put a bow on the Johnny Football story and the Johnny Football saga of my life and be able to tell a story that I lived, that was very impactful in my life and my family’s life”.

Manziel expressed his desire to move forward and put the questions about his football career to rest. He said, “And also, you know, I think around the country, I’m kind of tired of the questions of walking down the street, being asked about it: ‘Are you still playing football? Are you still doing this? Are you still doing that?’ “I wanted to tell an amazing story about my time in college and the NFL and kind of what my life was. And just kind of put it behind me.”

“Johnny Football” is set to hit the OTT giant Netflix on August 8. It will be intriguing to see football enthusiasts and fans of Manziel diving deep into the rollercoaster journey of a talented but ‘What If?’ player.