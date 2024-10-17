Travis Hunter Reveals Whether He Plans to Pull an Eli Manning on Draft Day as Deion Sanders Suggested

Going into Week 8 of college football, Travis Hunter has become a hot prospect with his exceptional two-way abilities, playing both cornerback and wide receiver. So much so that the 21-year-old athlete is now a favorite in the Heisman race. So, it makes one wonder where Travis would prefer to land when he declares for the NFL draft next year.

Advertisement

During an interview with Robert Griffin III via ‘The Checkdown,’ Hunter was asked about his “dream team” in the league, and the athlete had a straightforward answer.

“Whoever the first team on the board,” he replied. “That’s where I want to go.“

Travis asserted that he doesn’t have a dream team and simply wants to enter the NFL for whichever team selects him in the draft. Calling it a “dream” of his to join the professional league, Travis added that he would be “excited” to fulfill it, no matter when or where he is picked.

“I dreamed of going to the NFL, so if they pick me up number one, I’d be excited to go. Any pick, I’d be excited to go wherever I’m going.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown)

As it turns out, Travis’s statement contrasts with what Deion Sanders had claimed the two-way star would do when draft day arrives. The Colorado head coach suggested that both Travis and his quarterback son, Shedeur, would pull an “Eli,” meaning they would choose their own team.

Deion Sanders’ preferences for Travis Hunter

Sanders has been vocal about the high standards he sets for his players at Colorado. With Hunter and his son, Shedeur Sanders, on the brink of entering the league, the head coach has clear preferences about where and when he’d like to see them get selected.

In a resurfaced podcast clip from March, Coach Prime predicted the two to be drafted within the top four picks in the 2025 Draft. Moreover, Sanders said he knows where he wants them, along with Shiloh, to land, while there are “certain” franchises he would not approve of.

“But I know where I want them to go. So there’s certain cities that ain’t going to happen. It’s going to be an Eli.”

So, what exactly does Sanders mean by “It’s going to be an Eli?” After being drafted by the San Diego Chargers as the first overall pick in 2004, Eli Manning famously refused to play with the team. Ultimately, he was still drafted by the Chargers, but after the commotion, they decided to trade him to the Giants, fulfilling Eli’s wishes.

Will this trend continue next year when Travis and Shedeur are drafted? While Travis has expressed that he would play for any team, Shedeur may push for the team that he and his father believe is the best fit.