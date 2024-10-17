mobile app bar

Travis Hunter Reveals Whether He Plans to Pull an Eli Manning on Draft Day as Deion Sanders Suggested

Sneha Singh
Published

Travis Hunter Reveals Whether He Plans to Pull an Eli Manning on Draft Day as Deion Sanders Suggested

Travis Hunter, Eli Manning. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Going into Week 8 of college football, Travis Hunter has become a hot prospect with his exceptional two-way abilities, playing both cornerback and wide receiver. So much so that the 21-year-old athlete is now a favorite in the Heisman race. So, it makes one wonder where Travis would prefer to land when he declares for the NFL draft next year.

During an interview with Robert Griffin III via ‘The Checkdown,’ Hunter was asked about his “dream team” in the league, and the athlete had a straightforward answer.

Whoever the first team on the board,” he replied. “That’s where I want to go.

Travis asserted that he doesn’t have a dream team and simply wants to enter the NFL for whichever team selects him in the draft. Calling it a “dream” of his to join the professional league, Travis added that he would be “excited” to fulfill it, no matter when or where he is picked.

“I dreamed of going to the NFL, so if they pick me up number one, I’d be excited to go. Any pick, I’d be excited to go wherever I’m going.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown)

As it turns out, Travis’s statement contrasts with what Deion Sanders had claimed the two-way star would do when draft day arrives. The Colorado head coach suggested that both Travis and his quarterback son, Shedeur, would pull an “Eli,” meaning they would choose their own team.

Deion Sanders’ preferences for Travis Hunter

Sanders has been vocal about the high standards he sets for his players at Colorado. With Hunter and his son, Shedeur Sanders, on the brink of entering the league, the head coach has clear preferences about where and when he’d like to see them get selected.

In a resurfaced podcast clip from March, Coach Prime predicted the two to be drafted within the top four picks in the 2025 Draft. Moreover, Sanders said he knows where he wants them, along with Shiloh, to land, while there are “certain” franchises he would not approve of.

“But I know where I want them to go. So there’s certain cities that ain’t going to happen. It’s going to be an Eli.”

So, what exactly does Sanders mean by “It’s going to be an Eli?” After being drafted by the San Diego Chargers as the first overall pick in 2004, Eli Manning famously refused to play with the team. Ultimately, he was still drafted by the Chargers, but after the commotion, they decided to trade him to the Giants, fulfilling Eli’s wishes.

Will this trend continue next year when Travis and Shedeur are drafted? While Travis has expressed that he would play for any team, Shedeur may push for the team that he and his father believe is the best fit.

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

