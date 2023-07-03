“Hate Fireworks”: Patrick Mahomes’ Baby Momma Brittany is Annoyed With 4th of July Fireworks

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have been cherishing precious moments with their growing family in recent times. Last year on Nov. 28, 2022, they welcomed their baby boy, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, adding to the joy. Moreover, the couple is also blessed with a two-year-old daughter named Sterling Skye. As devoted parents, Mahomes and Brittany have been dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for their children.

However, tecently, Brittany Mahomes took to social media to express her frustration regarding late-night fireworks disturbing the peace in their community. In a series of tweets, several netizens highlighted the impact of loud fireworks on not just babies but also on pets, individuals with PTSD, and those who have to work the following day.

Brittany Mahomes’ Plea for Peaceful Nights Gains Support on Twitter

Brittany Mahomes took to Twitter to express her frustration with late-night fireworks disturbing the harmony of their community. Mrs. Mahomes herself tweeted, “Fireworks at 11:30 p.m.? When ya got (babies) sleeping you really hate fireworks.” Her plea struck a chord with social media users, who shared their support and understanding.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrittanyLynne/status/1675360432851152896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrittanyLynne/status/1675360611176161280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Her tweets resonated with hundreds of people, who not only empathized with her concerns but also shared their own experiences of noise-related disruptions caused by fireworks.

One follower tweeted, “Gurl…..my rescue dogs are losing their minds.” Another user stated, “I agree with her. Please be considerate of babies, pets, people with PTSD. And put those money wasters where the sun don’t shine.” A parent expressed, “My 1-year-old is so cranky today because he is teething and his teeth were killing him last night and when he finally fell asleep fireworks woke him back up.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gynogrl/status/1675514552769736705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kaehuff/status/1675366930595606528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Pasquinadevil/status/1675514099092865025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite occasional Twitter backlash for her rude remarks and in-stadium shenanigans, fans rallied behind Brittany’s plea for peaceful nights. Their support signifies a collective understanding of the impact of loud fireworks on the well-being of families and individuals.

The Unexpected Blessing: Brittany Mahomes Opens Up About Her Unplanned Pregnancy

In a candid revelation, Brittany Mahomes once shared the untold tale of her unplanned pregnancy. During a fan Q&A session on Instagram, Brittany was asked if the birth of their son, Patrick Bronze Lavon Mahomes III, was planned. With a touch of humor, she responded, “Nope, lol. Happened on our wedding night.”

This revelation ended up shedding light on the beautiful surprises life brought for the Mahomes, even in the most unplanned moments. The Mahomes family embraces their second child as an unexpected blessing, adding to the joy and love they share as a family.