Almost 3 Decades After Last Deion Sanders vs Jerry Rice Matchup, Their Sons Shilo Sanders & Brenden Rice are Set to Face Each Other on the Football Field

Deion Sanders and Jerry Rice, the two stalwarts of the NFL who gifted fans several memorable moments during their playing careers, are now set to create another record, all thanks to their respective sons, Shilo Sanders and Brenden Rice, who are currently doing quite well in college football.

The Colorado Buffs are set to take on mighty USC in their upcoming matchup, where Shilo will take on Brenden in what promises to be an absolutely epic clash. This might as well turn into a celebrated rivalry as Shilo and Brenden’s respective fathers last faced each other in 1995, almost three decades ago.

Shilo Sanders vs Jerry Rice Will be a Battle Within a Battle This Saturday

Deion Sande­rs and Jerry Rice, two NFL HoFs, had several memorable battles in the 1990s. Sanders, a defensive­ back, and Rice, a wide rece­iver, faced each other on ten occasions throughout their caree­rs. However, only three of these matchups were true one-on-one e­ncounters. Not only did they display exceptional athleticism on the field, but also engaged in spirite­d banters.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNCFB/status/1691492506993668098?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Almost 3 decades later, it brings us to the present, where the sons of these legendary players are poised to face off at the college level. Brendon, Rice’s son, prefers to let his performance speak for itself. On the other hand, Shilo Sanders, Deion’s son, who transferred to Colorado following his father’s move to the team as head coach, is quite vocal when it comes to expressing himself. USC and Colorado, now under the leadership of Lincoln Riley and Sanders, respectively, will meet on September 30 in Boulder.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLRookieWatxh/status/1707221125845950772?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This game will present a significant opportunity for Colorado to make a statement and USC to reestablish its dominance. Brenden will play as a receiver, and Shilo is a safety. While it will not be all the same as a “receiver-vs-cornerback” duel, there is a high likelihood that Shilo would be required to defend against Brenden. Regardless, the sons of Deion and Jerry, sharing the same field in opposing roles, have added an exciting dimension to this upcoming game.

History of the Deion Sanders – Jerry Rice Rivalry

During the ’90s, as per OutKick, Deion Sanders and Jerry Rice faced off 10 times in their careers. The first encounter in 1991 saw Rice catch six passes for 44 yards while Sanders intercepted a pass. In their second showdown in 1993, Rice gained 105 yards on six catches, but Sanders picked off two passes, and both engaged in an on-field banter. Their third meeting in 1995 saw Rice amass 161 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, with Sanders failing to record an interception.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLLegacy/status/1260666905062334464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the two are first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famers, the excitement that came with their on-field battles was legendary. What would be interesting to see is if Shilo and Brenden somehow mirror their fathers’ rivalry or create a whole ‘new dimension’ for themselves.