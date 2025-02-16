Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: Chase Daniel Says the Rams Could Get a First or Second-Round Pick & Save $50 Million

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Matthew Stafford trade rumors are heating up. As the offseason gets underway, there’s a real chance the Los Angeles Rams move Stafford in the near future.

It would be insane for the Rams to willingly ship away a quarterback of Stafford’s caliber, right? While Stafford’s wife, Kelly, may agree with that take, one of Stafford’s colleagues is coming around on the idea.

Former quarterback Chase Daniel was the first analyst on The Facility to mention a possible Stafford trade. He discussed the move in greater detail on Friday’s episode. Daniel said, “The more you think about it, the less crazy it gets”, especially when you consider Los Angeles’ prospective return.

“[My] first thought when I heard this, I said ‘you’re crazy’… but I could see the Rams trying to sell high. You have a declining asset… he’s 37 [years old] with a very high value… you could potentially… get a first or a second-round pick for him [and not] pay him $50 million per year, which I heard is what he wants.”

Daniel added he was “not just throwing out” the picks he mentioned. If a first-round pick is on the table, it’s something the Rams absolutely must consider because of Stafford’s age. However, parting with a “top-five quarterback” – in his opinion – even at an advanced age is difficult to fathom.

James Jones disagrees with Chase Daniel on Matthew Stafford trade

Los Angeles made the NFC divisional round this season. General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have a young, talented defense and some prolific weapons on offense. With Stafford, they have a legitimate Super Bowl contender. As a result, they’d need a plan to remain one if they parted ways with Stafford.

Luckily for the Rams, Daniels didn’t mind consulting on the decision. He believes McVay’s offensive genius would allow Los Angeles to compete for Super Bowl LX if the drop-off at quarterback wasn’t too severe. He listed Aaron Rodgers as his top replacement option, then referenced Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo as secondary pursuits. That led James Jones to emphatically respond.

“These GMs got these beautiful offices, they looking over the water and all this type stuff. [They’re] dumb… What’s the goal, dog? The goal is to win the Super Bowl… we’re saying, a top-five quarterback in the [NFL], we want to let you walk or trade you… are y’all trying to rebuild? Make it make sense to me. It’s not that hard to be a GM.”

Jones said the Rams were “a slide protection away” from beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs and hosting the NFC Championship game. He believes, like Daniel did initially, that Los Angeles is “crazy” for debating moving Stafford. For better or worse, though, the Rams are mulling their options. And a Stafford trade is something their fanbase may have to come to terms with sooner than later.