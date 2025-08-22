“He’s Just a Vibe Booster”: Taylor Swift Gushes About ‘Non-Judgmental’ Travis Kelce to Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, which blossomed into the spotlight in late 2023, continues to be one of the most talked-about romances in both the sports and entertainment worlds. It was Travis’s straightforwardness and his willingness to put himself out there that charmed Swift. But there is something even more charming about Travis that has makes her stick around.

Beyond the headlines and game-day appearances, the couple is clearly going strong. Swift revealed in her appearance on the New Heights podcast that the two spent their summer looking after her father who underwent a heart bypass earlier this year.

After Kelce’s first attempt to meet Swift at an Eras Tour show fell through, he openly admitted on his podcast that he still hoped to connect with her. Swift playfully remarked that Kelce’s bold, very public attempt to win her over was “exactly the kind of thing I’ve been writing songs about wanting since I was a teenager.”

The pair also leaned into the online jokes about Kelce’s intelligence, with him teasing, “It’s so hot when she uses big words,” after Swift described Folklore as “esoteric.”

Swift shared that what drew her to Kelce right away was his “non-judgmental” nature, calling him “a vibe booster in everyone’s life — like a human exclamation point.” Notably, Kelce is the first of Swift’s serious partners to appear unfazed by her global fame, a sharp contrast to her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, which was kept almost entirely out of the public eye. Travis embraces the attention, appearing courtside at her shows and sharing their story with pride, rather than retreating from it.

Jason Kelce, who has become a fan favorite not just for his NFL dominance but also for his down-to-earth personality, seemed genuinely moved by Swift’s heartfelt words about his brother. He acknowledged that family had always seen Travis as that energetic, uplifting presence, and now it was clear that Taylor did, too.

For Swift, who has spent years navigating the complexities of high-profile relationships, Kelce represents a refreshing change. He’s not only supportive but confident enough to stand beside her in full view of the world. And for someone who has long written about longing for exactly that kind of love, it seems she’s finally found a partner who embodies it.