Unsatisfied Philly Fans Called for the Eagles to Replace Jalen Hurts After Panthers Win

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks on against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are once again playoff-bound, which is exactly what fans were hoping for going into the 2024 season. However, over the past 14 weeks, especially in last week’s matchup, quarterback Jalen Hurts barely held his own. This is why the Bird Nation is losing faith in him. Some are even calling for his ouster, suggesting he be replaced with someone else.

Advertisement

In a recent video posted by “Men at Work” interviewer Kyle Pagan, the content creator captured the reaction from Eagles fans who had just exited from Lincoln Financial Field after their 22-16 win against a weak, struggling Panthers team. Philly fans were visibly upset with the mere 6-point lead, and based on the common sentiment, the reason behind their distress was mainly QB Jalen.

For instance, one Eagles fan backed his criticism of Jalen by noting that the Eagles have the best defense and a top running back in the league. Under these circumstances, any QB should be producing better numbers. But not Jalen, hence the frustration.

“Jalen Hurts is not the answer man… We have a number one defense [and a number one] Running Back… Jalen Hurts is not the answer,” that fan said.

Other Eagles supporters blamed Jalen for not getting more balls to WR Aj Brown. “Why is Brown not getting touches?” one such fan remarked. The major frustration for Eagles fans, however, stemmed from how Jalen and the offense completely failed against a weak 3-9 team.

“They went 2-15 last year (the Panthers). We should’ve fu*king killed them,” said one Eagles fan.

Another, meanwhile, wanted Jalen & Co. to score more: “The Eagles should have won by more. I am disappointed [with the 22-16 final score]”

: #Eagles fans are calling for QB Jalen Hurts to be REPLACED after his lackluster performance against the #Panthers: “Hurts is not the answer.” “I think we should get a new QB.” pic.twitter.com/8gGyjPbLS5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2024

The intense fan sentiment towards Jalen Hurts unfortunately seems valid to an extent. The Eagles are currently 31st in the league for yards gained. Despite clinching a playoff spot, a stat like this reflects the glaring passing problem that the Eagles offense has right now.

Statistically, Jalen Hurts has never been the 30-passing-TD-a-season type of QB. In fact, his most successful saw him score only 23 touchdowns the entire year. So far this season, he has tallied just 16 scores and is likely to surpass the 23 barrier, but do these numbers justify the supporting staff he has at his disposal?

When you have a dynamic receiver like A.J. Brown, the league’s best RB in Saquon Barkley, along with the best defense in the league to help in turnovers, the prospect of a QB having a 25 TD season with these resources sounds underwhelming. Especially when you look at Joe Burrow

The Bengals quarterback has already thrown 33 TDs with significantly fewer resources than Jalen. So, it’s quite evident that the Eagles playmaker is struggling.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith himself lent credence to this, recently, by admitting that the passing game can be better. “I think we can do a lot better,” Smith said. “Pass game we can be a lot better. We didn’t play up to our standard.”

At this point, the least Jalen can do is utilize his resources effectively rather than isolating them. Spread the play more and pass all over the field. That’s perhaps the only way they can win against a team like the Chiefs, something that didn’t come true in Super Bowl LVII.