Months Before Purchasing George Clooney’s $14.5 Million House in LA, Christian McCaffrey Listed His North Carolina Home for a Massive Sum

For an athlete, staying away from the field due to injury is never a pleasant experience. However, if you’re a millionaire like Christian McCaffrey, time off the field provides a great opportunity to manage your investments. According to the latest reports, CMC has purchased George Clooney’s $14.5 million LA mansion months after listing his Lake Norman home on the market.

Earlier this year, the 49ers RB announced that he was placing The Grand Lac Chateau, his French Riviera-inspired luxury mansion, up for sale. As the name suggests, CMC’s Lake Norman home oozes elegance and class.

One of the classiest elements of the estate is its location. The Grand Lac Chateau sits on over 8 secluded waterfront acres, providing ultimate privacy and security. Adding to this, the mansion offers an uninterrupted scenic view of Lake Norman, making its exterior as beautiful as possible.

The interiors of the luxurious mansion are equally grandiose. The distinctive style in the interior and layout is evident, as the mansion features a French provincial-style basement along with champagne-clear white walls, exuding class.

The 11,000 square feet Chateau has six bedrooms, a wine cellar, a sauna, an elevator, seven baths, and a private swimming pool with a direct view of the magnificent estate it’s located in.

For athletes with riches like McCaffrey, it’s important to spend their time and network with a like-minded crowd. As per reports, the area around the Chateau is easily accessible for upscale gatherings, dinners, and events. Moreover, Lake Norman’s proximity also adds to a great evening walk option for the McCaffreys.

Christian McCaffrey has listed his lakehouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, for $12.5 million. • 6 beds / 7.5 baths

• 12,000-sq-ft

• 500-ft of lakefront

• Movie theater, gym, pool & boat dock McCaffrey bought the home for $7.5 million in 2020 when he was with the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/tpxvcvKMUG — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 25, 2024

Earlier this January, CMC listed this property at a hefty price of $12.5. As of writing, the luxury mansion isn’t listed on CMC’s realtor’s page. So this can potentially mean that the property has been sold, although there isn’t an official confirmation.

That said, CMC has since moved into George Clooney’s former LA mansion.

A look into McCaffrey’s new home

Based on the NFL star’s housing choices, it seems that privacy is paramount. While CMC’s Grand Lac Chateau was surrounded by Lake Norman and acres of greenery, his new LA mansion is nestled among dense trees.

McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo’s new home is also smaller than their previous Lake Norman abode as the Fryman Canyon estate is based on a 3.1-acre land. Like his previous house, the star running back’s new residence has 6 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and guest houses.

What’s interesting about this mansion, however, is its rich legacy. Before George Clooney owned the house for 30 long years, Fleetwood Mac Singer Stevie Nicks called it home.

Nicks eventually sold it to Clooney for a staggering $2.2 million in ’85, before the ‘Ocean’s 11’ star recently sold it to CMC for $14.5 million.

That said, the locality of LA is a perfect fit for the couple’s commercial commitments. Moreover, CMC, through his recent Instagram post, also gave us a glimpse into his house, showing that the couple is thoroughly enjoying their new residence.