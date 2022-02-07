“Tom Brady isn’t even the GOAT in his own household”: Paige Spiranac shuts down all the hype surrounding NFL legend after his retirement

Tom Brady retired after 22 seasons, and love poured in from all directions for the NFL legend. But Paige Spiranac had a blunt message for him.

After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.

To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given for me the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much.

And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida.

Brady will retire as the greatest player to ever grace the field. But Paige Spiranac’s had harsh Words For Tom Brady amid his retirement.

Paige Spiranac blasted Tom Brady and said he is not even the GOAT in his own house

While most have been giving the legendary quarterback his flowers, golf influencer Paige Spiranac had a harsh message for the 7-time Super Bowl Champ.

“As we know, Tom Brady retired and people are discussing is he the GOAT?” she said. “Tom Brady isn’t even the GOAT in his own household, let’s be real, shout out to Gisele [Bundchen].

“We’re talking about the greatest entertainer of all time, Conor McGregor. We’re talking about the greatest champion of all time, Joey Chestnut, 14 titles. Talking about the athlete with the greatest nickname, Gretzky, ‘The Great One’.”

“We’re talking about the most influential athlete, Muhammad Ali. We’re talking about the athlete with the most impact on their sport, Tiger Woods. The greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps. But when I think about the greatest of all time, there is no one other than MJ [Michael Jordan].”

Regardless of what take Spiranac has, Tom Brady will go down as the undisputed GOAT. A 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP and a record holder of possibly every single passing record that exists.

The NFL will not be the same without him.