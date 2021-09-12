Most Penalties In An NFL Game: What Is The Record For The Most Penalties In An NFL Game As Vikings-Bengals Game Looks Ugly In NFL Week 1?

The Vikings and Bengals are playing an extremely rough game of football, one that might feature that most penalties in an NFL game if they keep at it.

The Bengals and Vikings are in a close game with Minnesota trailing 24-14 midway through the third quarter. The game has been ugly so far, especially for the Vikings who have shot themselves in the foot multiple times with all the fouls they’ve done.

vikings don’t get a penalty on every play challenge pic.twitter.com/vnxIB9UVam — Gianni (@Gianni2225) September 12, 2021

The game is getting much cleaner and recently there haven’t been as many flags thrown, but nevertheless, this has been shoddy play from the Vikings.

Most Penalties In An NFL Game: What Is The Record For The Most Penalties In An NFL Game?

The Vikings currently have 11 fouls for 106 yards, which is ridiculous considering the Bengals only have one penalty for five yards. However, they aren’t really anywhere near the actual record.

Back in 2016, the Raiders and Buccaneers played a close fought game, one the Raiders took 30-24 in overtime. In that game, the Raiders were flagged a record 23 times.

Three different teams are tied for second place at 22 penalties in the Bears, Brooklyn, and San Francisco. Cleveland comes in after at 21 penalties.

The Vikings will really have to play some ugly football (well more ugly than they’ve been playing already) if they want to reach the 23 mark, so that seems unlikely for now.

There’s still plenty of time left for the Vikings to come back, buit a 10 point deficit in the fourth quarter will be tough to cover up. They have the ball right now after Cincinnati hit a field goal, and so maybe Kirk Cousins can make some magic happen.

